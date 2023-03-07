York Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — The York Water Co. (YORW) on Tuesday reported earnings of $5 million…

The York Water Co. (YORW) on Tuesday reported earnings of $5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the York, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

The purifying and distribution company posted revenue of $15.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.6 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $60.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YORW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YORW

