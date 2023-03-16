Live Radio
Yirendai: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 16, 2023, 6:16 AM

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday reported net income of $70.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $157.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $173.2 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $498 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YRD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

