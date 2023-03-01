Xometry: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DERWOOD, Md. (AP) — DERWOOD, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.4 million in…

DERWOOD, Md. (AP) — DERWOOD, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Derwood, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 29 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $98.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $76 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $381.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Xometry said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $102 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $470 million to $480 million.

