Xeris Biopharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 8, 2023, 6:09 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $33.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $94.7 million, or 70 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $110.2 million.

Xeris Biopharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $135 million to $165 million.

