Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 16, 2023, 9:09 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $355 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $5.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $5.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.41 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $2.45 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.59 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.13 billion, or $16.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.67 billion.

