Williams Industrial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) on Friday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

The provider of services and products for the energy industry posted revenue of $55.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.7 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $238.1 million.

