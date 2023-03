Where NCAA Tournament Schools Rank Among U.S. News Best Colleges

March Madness Teams Are Set For college basketball fans, March is the best month of the year. Even casual fans…

March Madness Teams Are Set

For college basketball fans, March is the best month of the year. Even casual fans get in on the fun by filling out an NCAA Tournament bracket.

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field has been selected and includes 68 of the best teams in the country. But one thing the NCAA Tournament selection committee doesn’t consider is success in the classroom. Here is how each of the 68 teams places in the U.S News Best Colleges rankings. (Schools are listed in order by seed and separated by region — South, East, Midwest, then West.)

University of Alabama

Seed: 1

Region: South

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 137 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Alabama.

University of Arizona

Seed: 2

Region: South

Conference: Pacific-12 Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 105 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Arizona.

Baylor University (TX)

Seed: 3

Region: South

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 77 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Baylor University.

University of Virginia

Seed: 4

Region: South

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 25 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Virginia.

San Diego State University (CA)

Seed: 5

Region: South

Conference: Mountain West Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 151 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about San Diego State University.

Creighton University (NE)

Seed: 6

Region: South

Conference: Big East Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 115 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Creighton University.

University of Missouri

Seed: 7

Region: South

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 121 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Missouri.

University of Maryland, College Park

Seed: 8

Region: South

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 55 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Maryland, College Park.

West Virginia University

Seed: 9

Region: South

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 234 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about West Virginia University.

Utah State University

Seed: 10

Region: South

Conference: Mountain West Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 250 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Utah State University.

North Carolina State University

Seed: 11

Region: South

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 72 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about North Carolina State University.

College of Charleston (SC)

Seed: 12

Region: South

Conference: Colonial Athletic Association

U.S. News Rank and Category: 9 (tie), Regional Universities South

Learn more about College of Charleston.

Furman University (SC)

Seed: 13

Region: South

Conference: Southern Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 45 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Learn more about Furman University.

University of California, Santa Barbara

Seed: 14

Region: South

Conference: Big West Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 32 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Princeton University (NJ)

Seed: 15

Region: South

Conference: Ivy League

U.S. News Rank and Category: 1, National Universities

Learn more about Princeton University.

Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi

Seed: 16

Region: South

Conference: Southland Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 331-440, National Universities

Learn more about Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi.

Southeast Missouri State University

Seed: 16

Region: South

Conference: Ohio Valley Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 89 (tie), Regional Universities Midwest

Learn more about Southeast Missouri State University.

Purdue University–West Lafayette (IN)

Seed: 1

Region: East

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 51 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Purdue University.

Marquette University (WI)

Seed: 2

Region: East

Conference: Big East Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 83 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Marquette University.

Kansas State University

Seed: 3

Region: South

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 166 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Kansas State University.

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Seed: 4

Region: East

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 115 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Duke University (NC)

Seed: 5

Region: East

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 10 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Duke University.

University of Kentucky

Seed: 6

Region: East

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 137 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Kentucky.

Michigan State University

Seed: 7

Region: East

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 77 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Michigan State University.

University of Memphis (TN)

Seed: 8

Region: East

Conference: American Athletic Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 263 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Memphis.

Florida Atlantic University

Seed: 9

Region: East

Conference: Conference USA

U.S. News Rank and Category: 263 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Florida Atlantic University.

University of Southern California

Seed: 10

Region: East

Conference: Pacific-12 Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 25 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Southern California.

Providence College (RI)

Seed: 11

Region: East

Conference: Big East

U.S. News Rank and Category: 1, Regional Universities (North)

Learn more about Providence College.

Oral Roberts University (OK)

Seed: 12

Region: East

Conference: Summit League

U.S. News Rank and Category: 331-440, National Universities

Learn more about Oral Roberts University.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Seed: 13

Region: East

Conference: Sun Belt Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 331-440, National Universities

Learn more about the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Montana State University

Seed: 14

Region: East

Conference: Big Sky Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 263 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Montana State University.

University of Vermont

Seed: 15

Region: East

Conference: America East Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 121 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Vermont.

Texas Southern University

Seed: 16

Region: East

Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 331-440, National Universities

Learn more about Texas Southern University.

Fairleigh Dickinson University (NJ)

Seed: 16

Region: East

Conference: Northeast Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 63 (tie), Regional Universities North

Learn more about Fairleigh Dickinson University.

University of Houston

Seed: 1

Region: Midwest

Conference: American Athletic Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 182 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Houston.

University of Texas at Austin

Seed: 2

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 38 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Texas at Austin.

Xavier University (OH)

Seed: 3

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big East Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 166 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Xavier University.

Indiana University–Bloomington

Seed: 4

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 72 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Indiana University–Bloomington.

University of Miami

Seed: 5

Region: Midwest

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 55 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Miami.

Iowa State University of Science and Technology

Seed: 6

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 127 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Iowa State University of Science and Technology.

Texas A&M University

Seed: 7

Region: Midwest

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 67 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Texas A&M University.

University of Iowa

Seed: 8

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News Rank Category: 83 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Iowa.

Auburn University (AL)

Seed: 9

Region: Midwest

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 97 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Auburn University.

The Pennsylvania State University

Seed: 10

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 77 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about The Pennsylvania State University.

Mississippi State University

Seed: 11

Region: Midwest

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 194 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Mississippi State University.

University of Pittsburgh

Seed: 11

Region: Midwest

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 62 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Pittsburgh.

Drake University (IA)

Seed: 12

Region: Midwest

Conference: Missouri Valley Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 137 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Drake University.

Kent State University (OH)

Seed: 13

Region: Midwest

Conference: Mid-American Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 212 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Kent State University.

Kennesaw State University (GA)

Seed: 14

Region: Midwest

Conference: Atlantic Sun Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 331-440, National Universities

Learn more about Kennesaw State University.

Colgate University (NY)

Seed: 15

Region: Midwest

Conference: Patriot League

U.S. News Rank and Category: 18 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Learn more about Colgate University.

Northern Kentucky University

Seed: 16

Region: Midwest

Conference: Horizon League

U.S. Rank and Category: 331-440, National Universities

Learn more about Northern Kentucky University.

University of Kansas

Seed: 1

Region: West

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 121 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Kansas.

University of California, Los Angeles

Seed: 2

Region: West

Conference: Pacific-12 Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 20 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of California, Los Angeles.

Gonzaga University (WA)

Seed: 3

Region: West

Conference: West Coast Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 83 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Gonzaga University.

University of Connecticut

Seed: 4

Region: West

Conference: Big East Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 67 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Connecticut.

Saint Mary’s College of California

Seed: 5

Region: West

Conference: West Coast Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 4, Regional Universities West

Learn more about Saint Mary’s College of California.

Texas Christian University

Seed: 6

Region: West

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 89 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Texas Christian University.

Northwestern (IL)

Seed: 7

Region: West

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 10 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Northwestern University.

University of Arkansas

Seed: 8

Region: West

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 176 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Arkansas.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Seed: 9

Region: West

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 41 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Boise State University (ID)

Seed: 10

Region: West

Conference: Mountain West Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 331-440, National Universities

Learn more about Boise State University.

Arizona State University

Seed: 11

Region: West

Conference: Pacific-12 Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 121 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Arizona State University.

University of Nevada, Reno

Seed: 11

Region: West

Conference: Mountain West Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 263 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Nevada, Reno.

Virginia Commonwealth University

Seed: 12

Region: West

Conference: Atlantic 10 Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 166 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Virginia Commonwealth University.

Iona University (NY)

Seed: 13

Region: West

Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 63 (tie), Regional Universities North

Learn more about Iona University.

Grand Canyon University (AZ)

Seed: 14

Region: West

Conference: Western Athletic Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 331-440, National Universities

Learn more about Grand Canyon University.

University of North Carolina Asheville

Seed: 15

Region: West

Conference: Big South Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 136 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Learn more about the University of North Carolina Asheville.

Howard University (Washington, D.C.)

Seed: 16

Region: West

Conference: Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

U.S. News Rank and Category: 89 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Howard University.

Find out more about U.S. News’ Best Colleges.

Don’t see your school here? Access the U.S. News College Compass to find tuition and fees data, complete rankings and much more. Sign up for the U.S. News Extra Help: College Admissions free email newsletter to receive expert advice twice a month.

Where NCAA Tournament Schools Rank Among U.S. News Best Colleges originally appeared on usnews.com