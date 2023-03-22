What to Know About the Lifetime Learning Credit

Please refresh on this existing URL and use the following update language: https://money.usnews.com/money/personal-finance/taxes/articles/what-to-know-about-the-lifetime-learning-crediton March 23, 2023: This story was published…

The lifetime learning credit is a frequently overlooked tax break that can help you pay for education expenses at several points in your life. You can claim the credit for undergraduate or graduate school costs, and you may even be eligible if you’re taking a continuing education class to improve your job skills.

The lifetime learning credit is worth up to $2,000 per tax return — reducing your tax liability dollar for dollar — and you can claim it for an unlimited number of years. In 2021, the IRS significantly increased its qualifying limits.

But many who qualify for it don’t realize they’re eligible for this valuable tax break. Keep reading to discover if you’re eligible — and how to claim it if you are.

What Is the Lifetime Learning Credit?

The lifetime learning credit is a tax credit for eligible tuition and expenses at a qualified educational institution. It’s worth up to 20% of the first $10,000 of eligible expenses — that maximum is per return, not per student.

It’s not as valuable as the American opportunity tax credit, which can be worth up to $2,500 per student in the first four years of college. But the requirements are much less restrictive.

You can claim the credit for undergraduate or graduate school expenses beyond the first four years, and you can also claim it for continuing education or professional development classes you take to improve your job skills.

Unlike the AOTC, you don’t have to be enrolled at least part time in a program for a degree or other credential. If an eligible educational institution offers the class, you may be able to take the credit.

The definition of eligible institution is quite broad.

“This includes any college, university, vocational school or other postsecondary educational institution that participates in or is eligible to participate in a student aid program administered by the Department of Education,” Brittany Benson, senior tax research analyst at The Tax Institute at H&R Block, says.

Who Can Claim the Lifetime Learning Credit?

There are four key requirements for claiming the lifetime learning credit:

— You, your dependent or a third party must pay qualified education expenses.

— You must incur expenses at an eligible institution.

— The student attending the program is you, a spouse or a dependent on your tax return.

— Your income must be below the cutoff.

You cannot claim the lifetime learning credit if someone claims you as a dependent on their tax return or if you file taxes as married filing separately.

Students whose parents claim them as dependents can’t claim the lifetime learning credit themselves.

“For the child to be able to claim the lifetime learning credit, they must not be claimed as a dependent on the parents’ tax return,” Mark Luscombe, principal federal tax analyst with Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, says.

“It is not enough that the child files his own tax return. The child must also not be claimed as a dependent on the parents’ tax return,” he adds.

The parents may be able to claim the credit for dependents, however.

“If the student is a dependent on their parents’ tax return, the parents will be able to claim the credit if the other rules are met,” Benson says. “The student must be the taxpayer, the taxpayer’s spouse (if married filing jointly) or the taxpayer’s dependent who is claimed on their return.”

How Much is the Lifetime Learning Credit Worth?

The credit is worth 20% of the first $10,000 of eligible education expenses, or $2,000 per tax year. That limit is based on the tax return, not per student, and the credit is available for an unlimited number of tax years.

You can receive the full credit for tax year 2022 only if your modified adjusted gross income was $80,000 or less for single or filing as head of household, or $160,000 or less for married couples filing jointly.

You can claim a partial credit if your MAGI was more than $80,000 but less than $90,000 if single or filing as head of household, or more than $160,000 but less than $180,000 if married filing jointly.

These income limits are much higher than they’ve been in the past.

“The change in income limits for the lifetime learning credit was made in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 in conjunction with the repeal of the tuition and fees deduction,” Luscombe says. The income requirements now match those for the AOTC.

What Expenses Are Covered by the Lifetime Learning Credit?

You don’t have to be a full-time student and you don’t have to be pursuing a degree to claim the lifetime learning credit. Even continuing education, professional development or certificate programs can count if you take them at eligible institutions.

“It can be just one class at an eligible accredited higher education institution beyond high school if you are working toward undergraduate, graduate and professional degree courses — or to acquire or improve your skills for a job,” Lisa Greene-Lewis, certified public accountant and tax expert with TurboTax, says.

The school or other organization offering the course is important.

“You do not need to be degree seeking, but the classes need to be offered through an eligible educational institution,” Mark Kantrowitz, financial aid expert, says.

“An eligible institution is any college, university, vocational school or other postsecondary educational institution eligible to participate in a student aid program administered by the U.S. Department of Education. It includes virtually all accredited public, nonprofit and proprietary (privately owned for profit) postsecondary institutions,” he says.

You can claim the lifetime learning credit for tuition, fees and required expenses.

“Generally all costs that are required to be paid to eligible educational institutions as a condition of the student’s enrollment are included as qualifying expenses,” Benson says.

“This can include expenses paid directly to the institution like supplies, equipment and other student fees, but it does not include books purchased form the school bookstore. Room and board, insurance, medical, transportation and other living expenses are not qualified expenses,” she says.

You’ll typically receive Form 1098-T from the eligible institution reporting the qualified expenses you paid. To claim the credit, complete IRS Form 8863. For more information, see IRS Publication 970 Tax Benefits for Education.

How the Lifetime Learning Credit Works With Other Tax Breaks

You can’t claim the lifetime learning credit and the American opportunity credit for the same student in the same tax year. And you can’t double dip and claim the lifetime learning credit for the same expenses as another tax break.

For example, if you’re using a tax-free 529 college savings account or employer educational reimbursement, you can’t claim the credit for the same costs.

You may be able to use 529 money for other eligible expenses that aren’t covered by the lifetime learning credit, such as room and board, if you’re enrolled at least half time in a program for a degree or other recognized educational credential.

For example, if you’re in graduate school at least half time and claiming the LLC for your tuition and fees, you may be able to take 529 withdrawals for your room and board.

“A 529 plan can be used for room and board, rent, housing costs, meal plans, books, special services, computers and even repayment of student loans,” Benson says. “All of these are not eligible for the lifetime learning credit.”

