What to Know About Oil Pulling for Your Teeth and Body

Oil pulling is rising in popularity. Though oil pulling has been around for ages, the latest resurgence of interest is…

Oil pulling is rising in popularity.

Though oil pulling has been around for ages, the latest resurgence of interest is largely due to social media influencers and celebrities. For centuries, many cultures have been practicing oil pulling, which involves swishing — or “pulling” — oil between your teeth for several minutes.

Many claim oil pulling for teeth is an effective natural remedy that has major oral and overall health benefits. However, a lack of evidence to support these claims may say otherwise.

Here’s what to know about oil pulling if you’re considering making it part of your regular oral hygiene routine.

What is oil pulling?

Oil pulling is an Ayurvedic medicine remedy that’s been used since ancient times in India. Ayurvedic medicine techniques typically rely on “natural” or holistic approaches to overall health and well-being.

Oil pulling involves swishing oil between your teeth and is suggested to have several oral and overall health benefits.

Here are the steps for oil pulling:

1. Pour a tablespoon of an edible, liquid-based oil, such as coconut oil or sesame oil.

2. Place it in your mouth and swish it around. Try to squeeze and squirt it between your teeth for 1 to 5 minutes, up to 20 minutes.

3. Spit the oil out into a cup or bowl, or dump it directly in a trash can. The oil used for pulling should never be swallowed, as this can cause an upset stomach.

4. Rinse your mouth with water after.

“It’s an old technique that’s been used or recommended for years,” says Dr. Matthew Messina, an assistant professor for the Ohio State University College of Dentistry and spokesperson for the American Dental Association.

However, this is not a practice endorsed within professional dentistry, he adds.

“There’s no scientific evidence indicating a benefit,” Messina says. “There’s also no scientific evidence indicating any harm or danger in it.”

Purported benefits of oil pulling

You’ve probably heard people rave about oil pulling online, but science doesn’t exactly back up every claim people make about the practice.

“The benefits of oil pulling are most likely to include more favorable distribution of bacteria in the mouth, decreased likelihood of cavities and improvements for bad breath. However, these benefits are not currently scientifically proven,” says Dr. Guneet Alag, a dentist and owner of Fab Dental practice based in Hayward, California. “Most benefits of oil pulling are documented anecdotally and according to ayurvedic medicinal traditions.”

Possible benefits of oil pulling include:

Reduces cavities

Cavities can result from a number of factors, including bacteria in your mouth, poor brushing or flossing habits and frequent consumption of sugary foods and beverages.

“The most evidence we have in favor of oil pulling is that it reduces the harmful bacteria in the mouth, likely due to certain oils’ antibiotic capabilities,” Alag says. “But we do not yet understand the mechanisms by which oil pulling may be effective.”

A meta-analysis found that oil pulling may have a beneficial effect on reducing salivary bacterial colony counts when compared with the control group, which used either distilled water or 0.2% chlorhexidine rinse, a prescription antibacterial mouthwash typically used to treat gingivitis.

However, the analysis reported many limitations, including inconsistencies in oil pulling habits across the study groups and that only a small number of studies were analyzed.

Reduces bad breath

In the same vein, bad breath is caused by bacteria in your mouth. This typically occurs from poor oral hygiene, such as when you don’t regularly brush your teeth or clean between your teeth. The buildup of food left on and in between your teeth that results can cause a growth of bacteria.

Bad breath can also be the result of an underlying oral health or medical issue, like gum disease. Therefore, it’s important to consult with your dentist if you notice ongoing bad breath that won’t resolve.

Whitens teeth

Many who sing the praises of oil pulling report whiter teeth. The theory is that oil pulling removes stains from the surface of your teeth, resulting in a bright smile of pearly whites. Though anecdotal evidence supports this theory, there isn’t research available to back this claim.

Reduces cardiovascular disease

People have reported that oil pulling can reduce the risk of heart disease, but these claims are not backed by any scientific evidence, Alag says.

While there’s a correlation between periodontal disease and cardiovascular disease, it’s been hard to determine an exact cause or link between the two. Therefore, improving your oral health, which is not an evidence-based result of oil pulling, may decrease your risk for heart disease.

What the research says

There’s really no substantial evidence backing the benefits of oil pulling, experts say.

“Some research has been done on oil pulling, but most of the studies are heavily flawed,” Alag says. “Further research, including randomized trials with larger sample sizes, needs to be performed before we can confidently say if oil pulling is effective for improved oral health.”

But there’s a reason you’re likely not going to see randomized clinical trials on oil pulling, Messina says. If you wanted to design a study that would look at oil pulling, you’d need to take a group of people who are at risk for periodontal disease. You’d have to split them into two groups — one half would need to do only oil pulling, while the other half is treated appropriately for periodontal disease.

“The problem with that is when we have a known successful technique (to treat periodontal disease), denying that to a group of people to prove a point is unethical,” Messina says.

He makes the analogy of jumping out of an airplane with a parachute.

“There’s never been a study done to show that jumping out of an airplane with a parachute is safer than not using a parachute,” he says. “I’ll take the parachute every time.”

He notes that both cases are extreme examples, but the point is that advances in modern dentistry mean effective treatments are available to improve oral health. Denying those treatments to a group at risk for oral disease or who already has disease in the name of research wouldn’t be ethical.

Risks of oil pulling

Oil pulling shouldn’t present any harm to most people, but precautions should be taken.

“Firstly, oil pulling shouldn’t replace any other standard dental practices such as regular brushing and flossing,” Alag urges.

If you’re relying solely on oil pulling to treat or prevent oral disease, you’re at risk for putting off diagnosis and necessary interventions for preventable diseases.

“The oil pulling in and of itself doesn’t make periodontal disease any worse,” Messina says. “But if you’re hoping that oil pulling is going to solve the problem and therefore, not doing necessary treatments that could actually treat the periodontal disease, then by not treating the disease appropriately, it’ll get worse.”

If you have any allergies, be careful as to the type of oil you use, Messina adds. If you have any dental implants, such as porcelain veneer, consult with your dentist before trying oil pulling.

Importance of oral hygiene

The whole idea behind oil pulling is to prevent cavities or decaying of the teeth and prevent periodontal disease or gum disease.

“Both of those are related to the presence of bacteria and a food source laying on and around the teeth and underneath the gum line,” Messina says.

The best way to prevent cavities in the teeth and prevent problems in your gum tissue is to remove the bacteria and plaque buildup in your mouth. To do that, practicing proper oral hygiene is key, which includes:

1. Brushing your teeth. The American Dental Association recommends brushing your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste for two minutes.

2. Cleaning between your teeth. Make sure to use floss or a water flosser to clean between the teeth and underneath your gum lines once a day.

3. Visiting your dentist. That means continuing to see your dentist on a regular basis to keep teeth clean and gums healthy. Dentists target both the prevention and treatment of oral disease, so the ADA recommends working with your dentist to determine your individual need for office visit frequency based on the assessed risk of disease.

4. “The bottom line is if people have any questions, this is a time to talk to their dentist about it,” Messina says. “We’re here to help and explain things.”

Dentists are there for patients to provide education and help put things in perspective. If you have a question about something like oil pulling or you want to know how it relates to your specific condition, talk to your dentist about it.

Possible benefits of oil pulling

Reported benefits of oil pulling include:

— Reduces cavities.

— Reduces bad breath.

— Whitens teeth.

— Reduces cardiovascular disease

Proven ways to improve your oral hygiene include:

— Brushing your teeth regularly.

— Cleaning between your teeth.

— Regularly visiting the dentist.>

More from U.S. News

Anti-Inflammatory Diet: The Best and Worst Food for Inflammation

Signs You Should Stop Exercising Immediately

Best Foods for Healthy Hair Growth

What to Know About Oil Pulling for Your Teeth and Body originally appeared on usnews.com