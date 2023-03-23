If you’re looking for a way to stand out in the job applicant pool and catch the attention of hiring…

If you’re looking for a way to stand out in the job applicant pool and catch the attention of hiring managers, an infographic resume could be what you need. Infographic resumes are a creative way to provide an easy-to-understand visual representation of your qualifications. However, they may not be suitable for every industry or position. Let’s dive deep into the pros and cons of an infographic resume, whether you need it and how to create one to help secure your dream job.

What Is an Infographic Resume?

Unlike traditional resumes that are text-based, infographic resumes are visual-based. In other words, instead of listing your professional skills and experience from top to bottom in text, infographic resumes incorporate icons, colors, graphs, timelines, bars and other graphic design elements to present information.

Pros and Cons of Infographic Resumes

Before taking the plunge and creating an infographic resume, consider the pros and cons of this resume format.

Pros

— Attention-grabbing. Because infographic resumes contain lots of visuals, they’re typically more eye-catching than text-based resumes and can help you stand out from other candidates. Plus, having an attention-grabbing resume can be especially beneficial when applying for positions with a high volume of applicants.

— Showcases skills. Certified Professional Resume Writer Matthew Warzel says, “An infographic resume can demonstrate your creativity and design skills — which can be particularly useful in industries that value creativity and innovation, such as marketing or design.”

For example, if you’re a graphic designer or UX designer, he recommends creating an infographic resume to supplement your traditional resume and posting it on your LinkedIn profile or emailing it directly to a hiring manager. Doing so shows you’re “willing to take risks and try new things — which can be seen as a positive trait in creative industries.” On the other hand, if you’re applying for positions in more traditional fields like law or finance, it may be safer to stick to conventional text-based resumes.

— Easy to read. According to research compiled by 3M, visuals are processed 60,000 times faster than text. In other words, visuals often tell a more compelling story and are easier to interpret than written words. By using images and data to illustrate your professional skills, you can highlight key points in a way that’s simple to digest.

Cons

— Not ATS-friendly. An applicant tracking system is a computer software program that simplifies and speeds up the hiring process. According to JobScan research, 99% of Fortune 500 companies filter resumes using applicant tracking systems like Workday. However, because many of these applicant tracking systems can’t read and properly parse infographic resumes, even if you’re highly qualified, your infographic resume may be automatically rejected by the ATS or get lost in the system.

— Can be time-consuming to create. While an infographic resume can undoubtedly serve as a visually captivating introduction to your professional background, you may have to invest some time in designing and perfecting it. And while there are many templates online, finding one that represents you professionally and encapsulates your individuality might require some effort.

— Risk of over-designing. Career coach Amy Feind Reeves cautions against overloading infographic resumes with complex designs. She says, “Some infographic resumes I’ve seen have been so loaded with graphics that they were a chore to interpret.” So, while a visually appealing resume can set you apart from the competition, too many visuals can sometimes hinder your chances of impressing potential employers.

She adds, “Reading a pie chart, a bar chart and a list of bullet points in brightly colored hues to get the basic information I need is a lot of effort. Like any resume, infographic resumes can fail if they do not quickly get across whether your career trajectory indicates you would be a good fit for the role.”

How to Create One

Creating an infographic resume may require effort, but it could be a great way to showcase your creativity and gain a competitive edge in the job market. Here’s how to create one — depending on your experience with design and infographics:

— If you’re brand new to graphic design. Creating an infographic resume from scratch when you’ve never used Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator before can be overwhelming. If you’re on a time crunch and don’t want to spend hours learning how to create an infographic resume, consider hiring a freelance designer on sites like Upwork or Fiverr to make one for you. However, if you have some free time on your hands, taking this crash course on infographic creation is a great place to start.

— If you’re familiar or experienced with graphic design. If you’re not a complete beginner when it comes to graphic design, your best bet is to create an infographic resume using a template. For example, Canva and Visme provide dozens of creative resume templates you can customize to fit your needs.

Examples of Infographic Resumes

Whether you’re familiar with graphic design or not, seeing examples of infographic resumes can help get your creative juices flowing. Here are some ways to find inspiration for your infographic resumes:

— Check out Venngage’s infographic templates.

— Find examples on Pinterest by searching keywords like “creative infographic resume.”

— Explore Canva’s 700-plus infographic template designs.

— Check out these 30-plus best infographic templates by EnvatoTuts+.

Tips for Creating an Infographic That Stands Out

Here’s how to create a content-rich and visually appealing infographic resume that showcases your skills and reflects your creativity.

Focus on Clarity and Legibility

Shane Smith, career expert and founder of Interview Boss, says, “While it may be tempting to use intricate designs, prioritize readability and clear communication above all else. Choose a font and color scheme that’s easy on the eyes, and ensure that your text is legible even when scaled down.”

Use Visual Elements to Showcase Relevant Skills

To avoid overwhelming the reader, Smith advises that you “only emphasize your most relevant skills and accomplishments.” Instead of cramming too much information onto the resume, “use visual elements such as graphs, charts and icons to highlight key competencies and achievements that directly align with the position you’re applying for.” Remember, don’t overdo it. Less is more.

Tailor the Design to Fit the Company Culture

To set yourself apart from the competition, tailor the design of your infographic resume to suit the company culture. If you’re applying for a social media manager position at a marketing agency, start by taking a look at their website. Pay attention to its design, color schemes and overall vibe. Once you’ve grasped their sense of style, create a unique infographic resume that fits their company culture. For example, an overly bright and playful infographic resume may not be the best idea if the company has a minimalistic aesthetic.

Should You Use an Infographic Resume?

The short answer is: It depends. Whether to use an infographic resume will largely depend on the industry, company and role you’re applying for. Typically, infographic resumes are better received in creative industries like graphic design or social media marketing.

Also, remember that an ATS is usually not programmed to read infographic resumes. Unless the hiring manager specifically requests infographic resumes, only use them to supplement your traditional resume. For example, you can upload an infographic resume to your LinkedIn profile so potential employers can view it alongside your traditional resume and get a more comprehensive picture of your professional skills.

