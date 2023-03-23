What Biden’s ESG Bill Veto Means for Retirement Investors

You can’t blame retirement investors for having their heads on a swivel these days. The stock market is chaotic, interest…

You can’t blame retirement investors for having their heads on a swivel these days.

The stock market is chaotic, interest rates are rising again and retirement accounts are now a political battleground.

That after President Joe Biden’s veto of Congress’ move to overturn a U.S. Labor Department rule that made it easier for retirement plan sponsors to weigh environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in choosing funds for employee retirement plans.

The veto, issued this week by the White House, sought to affirm the Labor Department ruling and make ESG a qualifying factor for retirement plan managers. Congressional critics of the move preferred that plan sponsors stick to their knitting and focus on financial performance, not sustainable investing, when making retirement fund decisions.

Given that Congress needs two-thirds of both the House and Senate to overturn the veto, it’s highly likely the veto will stand and, going forward, ESG will be in the mix for employee retirement plan fund options.

Retirement Planning Impact

With the smoke clearing in Washington, here’s how the White House veto affects retirement plan investors.

ESG is a fact of life in retirement plan fund management decisions. The Biden veto means that retirement savers will have more choice when it comes to ESG-focused investments.

“Retirement planning specialists can now consider ESG factors alongside financial performance when selecting retirement plan investments,” says Eliza Arnold, co-founder of Arnie, a Los Angeles-based full-service 401(k) provider. “However, it doesn’t mean that they are required to include ESG factors in their decision-making process. It simply provides them with the flexibility to do so if they believe it aligns with the investors’ best interests.”

Will an ESG focus help or hinder retirement portfolio performance? While 2022 was a down year for ESG funds relative to the S&P 500 index (eight of the 10 largest ESG funds underperformed against the primary S&P Index), sustainable investing has stacked up well compared to traditional funds over the long haul.

“In general, it’s reasonable to expect ESG funds to perform at least as well as the underlying indexes over longer time periods such as three and five years or more,” says Bud Sturmak, head of impact investing at New York-based Perigon Wealth Management. He cites a recent report by Morningstar that 62% of sustainable equity funds outperformed their peer groups over the three-year period ending Dec. 31, 2022, while 65% of sustainable equity funds outperformed their peers over the five-year period.

The ultimate ESG impact assessment:It’s complicated. Investment experts say it’s not clear yet how the veto will impact retirement fund management decisions. Some dust will have to settle before fund managers and retirement investors see any outcome — one way or another — stemming from the now-affirmed Labor Department ruling.

“Any impact would be shaped by fund managers’ and investors’ individual beliefs and priorities, as well as government regulations,” says David Shin, a visiting assistant professor of finance at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. “ESG as a concept is inherently ambiguous and challenging to measure and identify consistently. Additionally, some companies may be motivated by company greenwashing (i.e., over-promising and under-delivering on ESG goals) incentives.”

So is the ESG rule a big deal for Americans or irrelevant to their retirement plans? That’s going to take time to clear up too.

“It’s hard to answer that now,” Shin says. “Considering the lack of definitive evidence regarding ESG’s impact on performance, further research in this field is necessary.”

