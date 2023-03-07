Weyco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.2 million in its fourth…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.06.

The footwear distributor posted revenue of $99 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.5 million, or $3.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $351.7 million.

