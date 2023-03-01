Western Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Western Energy Services Corp. (WEEEF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Western Energy Services Corp. (WEEEF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The drilling services company posted revenue of $44.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.6 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $154.1 million.

