Westaim: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Thursday reported net income of $32.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.7 million.

