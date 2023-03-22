Wave Life Sciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.7 million…

Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $161.8 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.6 million.

