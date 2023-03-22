MARCH MADNESS: Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | Indiana falls, second No. 1 to lose before Sweet 16 | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wave Life Sciences: Q4…

Wave Life Sciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 22, 2023, 7:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $161.8 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WVE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up