Walgreens: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $703 million.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $34.86 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.47 billion.

Walgreens expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.65 per share.

