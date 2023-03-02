VTEX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Thursday reported a loss of $323,000 in its fourth quarter. The…

LONDON (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Thursday reported a loss of $323,000 in its fourth quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The company that helps retailers build e-commerce businesses posted revenue of $45.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $52.4 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $157.6 million.

