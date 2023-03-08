VSE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.8 million. On…

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $234.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.