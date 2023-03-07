Voyager Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.6 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $46.4 million, or $1.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $40.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VYGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VYGR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.