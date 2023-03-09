Vital Farms: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.
The company posted revenue of $110.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $362.1 million.
