Vermilion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Wednesday reported profit of $291.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.78. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $620.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or $6 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.67 billion.

