Venus Concept: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 27, 2023, 7:18 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Monday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $43.7 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $99.5 million.

Venus Concept expects full-year revenue in the range of $90 million to $95 million.

