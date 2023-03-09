Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Valhi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Valhi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 9, 2023, 6:46 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigment posted revenue of $402.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $90.2 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VHI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

