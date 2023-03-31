UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1USXprEntr
|6.03
|1.34
|5.94
|+4.13
|+228.2
|2OscarHlth
|7.10
|2.39
|6.54
|+4.08
|+165.9
|3PrSUlShtNrs
|82.81
|30.00
|72.42
|+44.86
|+162.8
|4VoltaInc
|.91
|.36
|.86
|+.50
|+142.0
|5NGLEnPtrs
|4.03
|1.14
|2.90
|+1.69
|+139.7
|6NGLEPtrpfB
|25.76
|8.73
|21.85
|+12.61
|+136.5
|7CarvanaA
|19.87
|4.23
|9.79
|+5.05
|+106.5
|8HysterYale
|50.03
|25.20
|49.89
|+24.58
|+
|97.1
|9LionsGateA
|11.13
|5.49
|11.07
|+5.36
|+
|93.9
|10SoloBrandA
|7.22
|3.64
|7.18
|+3.46
|+
|93.0
|11LionsGateB
|10.48
|5.22
|10.38
|+4.95
|+
|91.2
|12DxSOXBull
|18.40
|9.19
|18.30
|+8.63
|+
|89.2
|13Manitowoc
|55
|20.20
|9.06
|17.09
|+7.93
|+
|86.6
|14NerdyA
|4.44
|2.18
|4.18
|+1.93
|+
|85.8
|15OnHoldg
|31.94
|16.60
|31.03
|+13.87
|+
|80.8
|16OakStHlth
|38.79
|19.73
|38.68
|+17.17
|+
|79.8
|17GaotuTeched
|5.49
|2.49
|4.22
|+1.86
|+
|78.8
|18SohoHouse
|7.75
|3.80
|6.54
|+2.80
|+
|74.9
|19ProUltSemi
|28.95
|15.94
|28.91
|+12.35
|+
|74.6
|20CtzInc
|6
|3.75
|2.05
|3.71
|+1.58
|+
|74.2
|21ArloTech
|6.15
|3.37
|6.06
|+2.55
|+
|72.6
|22UnivInsur
|51
|19.71
|10.17
|18.22
|+7.63
|+
|72.0
|23HeritageIns
|3.92
|1.77
|3.08
|+1.28
|+
|71.1
|24Cinemark
|14.93
|8.33
|14.79
|+6.13
|+
|70.8
|25EnzoBiochm
|2.52
|1.00
|2.43
|+1.00
|+
|69.9
|26SpotifyTch
|134.36
|79.14
|133.62
|+54.67
|+
|69.2
|27ViaOpADR
|4.00
|1.66
|2.70
|+1.10
|+
|69.2
|28DesktpMet
|2.55
|1.31
|2.30
|+.94
|+
|69.1
|29DxTechBull
|37.28
|20.15
|37.18
|+15.08
|+
|68.2
|30SeaLtd
|87.88
|51.15
|86.55
|+34.52
|+
|66.3
|31MinisoGrp
|19.49
|10.50
|17.74
|+7.01
|+
|65.3
|32Hovnanian
|1
|74.50
|41.95
|67.84
|+25.76
|+
|61.2
|33GatosSilvr
|6.79
|4.00
|6.53
|+2.44
|+
|59.7
|34Innovate
|3.53
|1.84
|2.97
|+1.10
|+
|58.8
|35SamsaraA
|21.49
|10.48
|19.72
|+7.29
|+
|58.6
|36Sprinklr
|13.06
|7.60
|12.96
|+4.79
|+
|58.6
|37Roblox
|46.05
|27.24
|44.98
|+16.52
|+
|58.0
|38CooperStdHldg
|18.95
|9.24
|14.24
|+5.18
|+
|57.2
|39WolvWWde
|36
|17.34
|10.39
|17.05
|+6.12
|+
|56.0
|40YirenDigital
|3.85
|1.33
|2.13
|+.76
|+
|55.5
|41ZuoraInc
|10.17
|6.19
|9.88
|+3.52
|+
|55.3
|42HimsHersHl
|12.04
|6.01
|9.92
|+3.51
|+
|54.8
|43NaviosMHpfH
|24.00
|13.48
|21.00
|+7.40
|+
|54.4
|44AnglOakMtg
|8.74
|4.78
|7.30
|+2.57
|+
|54.3
|45Skillsoft
|2.14
|1.26
|2.00
|+.70
|+
|53.8
|46AsanaA
|22.96
|11.32
|21.13
|+7.36
|+
|53.4
|47IronNet
|.66
|.22
|.35
|+.12
|+
|53.0
|48ArcherAvia
|3.34
|1.85
|2.86
|+.99
|+
|52.9
|49BorrDrillrs
|7.95
|4.52
|7.58
|+2.61
|+
|52.5
|50Starrett
|6
|12.60
|7.35
|11.22
|+3.86
|+
|52.4
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1SilvrgateCap
|1
|24.71
|1.10
|1.62
|—15.78
|—
|90.7
|2FstRepubBk
|2
|147.68
|11.52
|13.99—107.90
|—
|88.5
|3SunlightFn
|1.61
|.25
|.31
|—
|.98
|—
|75.8
|4Vapotherm
|2.94
|.52
|.66
|—
|2.04
|—
|75.6
|5CredSuisse
|3.76
|.82
|.89
|—
|2.15
|—
|70.7
|6FstRepBkpfH
|22.87
|5.66
|6.22
|—13.46
|—
|68.4
|7BrghtHlth
|1
|1.08
|.20
|.22
|—
|.43
|—
|66.2
|8FtRepBkpfM
|18.99
|5.00
|5.34
|—10.33
|—
|65.9
|9Heliogen
|.75
|.19
|.24
|—
|.46
|—
|65.6
|10RubiconTch
|2.07
|.60
|.66
|—
|1.12
|—
|63.1
|11NineEnrgySv
|17.10
|4.89
|5.56
|—
|8.97
|—
|61.7
|12CharahSolrs
|8.34
|2.01
|2.09
|—
|3.31
|—
|61.3
|13F45TrainHl
|3.41
|1.12
|1.16
|—
|1.69
|—
|59.3
|14DxSOXBear
|41.50
|16.27
|16.28
|—23.23
|—
|58.8
|15akaBrandsHl
|1.84
|.53
|.55
|—
|.73
|—
|57.1
|16BensonHill
|2.84
|1.05
|1.15
|—
|1.40
|—
|54.9
|17DWavQntmn
|2.00
|.49
|.66
|—
|.78
|—
|53.9
|18BrkfDTLApf
|4.23
|1.23
|1.76
|—
|1.94
|—
|52.4
|19CUROGrp
|2
|4.96
|1.35
|1.73
|—
|1.82
|—
|51.3
|20AtentoSA
|6.79
|1.70
|2.08
|—
|2.15
|—
|50.8
|21USNGasFd
|13.41
|6.58
|6.94
|—
|7.16
|—
|50.8
|22iPathNatGas
|20.75
|10.37
|10.87
|—11.21
|—
|50.8
|23PrUShtSemi
|25.66
|12.54
|12.54
|—12.28
|—
|49.5
|24LumenTech
|6.09
|2.37
|2.65
|—
|2.57
|—
|49.2
|25DxTcBear
|44.42
|21.45
|21.54
|—19.03
|—
|46.9
|26ArisWtrSol
|16.86
|7.51
|7.79
|—
|6.62
|—
|45.9
|27SonSenLiv
|15.99
|6.00
|6.79
|—
|5.71
|—
|45.7
|28WeWork
|2.36
|.70
|.78
|—
|.65
|—
|45.7
|29KnotOffshPtrs
|4
|10.69
|4.89
|5.36
|—
|4.27
|—
|44.3
|30ESSTech
|2.59
|1.01
|1.39
|—
|1.04
|—
|42.8
|31LocalBounti
|1.48
|.30
|.80
|—
|.59
|—
|42.7
|32MetroBkHld
|6
|61.04
|13.98
|33.89
|—24.78
|—
|42.2
|33AzurePwrGl
|4.98
|1.62
|2.49
|—
|1.82
|—
|42.2
|34Owlet
|.69
|.30
|.32
|—
|.24
|—
|42.0
|35WstnAllianBc
|4
|81.17
|7.46
|35.54
|—24.02
|—
|40.3
|36Audacy
|5
|.38
|.09
|.14
|—
|.09
|—
|40.0
|37NYCREITrs
|16.16
|7.00
|8.52
|—
|5.64
|—
|39.8
|38Tupperware
|4.95
|2.21
|2.50
|—
|1.64
|—
|39.6
|39CorEngInfr
|1
|2.22
|.96
|1.28
|—
|.81
|—
|38.8
|40WheelsUpEx
|1.57
|.63
|.63
|—
|.40
|—
|38.5
|41FlotekInds
|1.54
|.66
|.69
|—
|.43
|—
|38.4
|42ProUltShTc
|23.54
|13.57
|13.57
|—
|8.39
|—
|38.2
|43VertAerosp
|3.47
|1.41
|2.12
|—
|1.27
|—
|37.5
|44BigBk3xLev
|34.34
|13.37
|15.97
|—
|9.52
|—
|37.3
|45Schwab
|16
|86.63
|45.00
|52.38
|—30.88
|—
|37.1
|46AspenAerogels
|13.50
|6.37
|7.45
|—
|4.34
|—
|36.8
|47StemInc
|11.36
|4.67
|5.67
|—
|3.27
|—
|36.6
|48Chegg
|12
|26.67
|15.25
|16.30
|—
|8.97
|—
|35.5
|49CorEnInfpfA
|17.80
|4.50
|7.40
|—
|4.00
|—
|35.1
|50Comerica
|5
|77.34
|29.17
|43.42
|—23.43
|—
|35.0
