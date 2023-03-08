United Natural: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $19 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $7.82 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.81 billion.

United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $30.1 billion to $30.5 billion.

