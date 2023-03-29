Live Radio
UniFirst: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

UniFirst: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 29, 2023, 8:11 AM

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported profit of $17.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 95 cents.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $542.7 million in the period.

UniFirst expects full-year earnings to be $5.02 to $5.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion.

