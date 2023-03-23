Understanding Long-Term Care Insurance and Medicare Coverage for Assisted Living

You just turned 65 and applied for Medicare. Now, if you need assisted living, you’ll be set, right? Not quite.…

Many people assume that Medicare covers assisted living care, but that misconception can be costly. Knowing the facts about Medicare, Medicaid, long-term care insurance and other coverage options will save you money and grief when it’s time to consider assisted living.

Long-Term Care and Assisted Living

Even if you are healthy today, it’s important to plan for the “what ifs.” According to the Administration for Community Living, about 70% of people age 65 or older will need some sort of long-term care in their lifetime.

One such option is assisted living. This setting is traditionally designed for those individuals who are still somewhat independent but need assistance with activities of daily living, such as bathing, cooking, cleaning and laundry. This setting also provides a community setting where residents can enjoy socialization, group activities and meals with friends and family. Some communities even allow residents to have pets, as long as they can care for them.

While assisted living provides a homelike, comfortable setting for residents who can no longer live on their own but don’t need 24/7 care — it can be pricey. In fact, the average expense, according to Genworth Financial, is about $4,500 per month. This doesn’t include “extras” or unexpected costs, such as medications, housekeeping or cable TV — and it can go much higher for luxury communities.

According to the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, the average length of stay in an assisted living community is 22 months. This means a cost of almost $100,000, and likely more. And this doesn’t account for the costs of care if you have to transfer to a nursing home or other care setting.

Does Medicare Pay for Assisted Living?

Most assisted living is private pay, meaning you need the funds to pay for care out-of-pocket. Medicare, the government-run health care insurance plan for people age 65 and over, as well as some low-income individuals and those with certain disabilities, doesn’t cover most assisted living costs.

Specifically, Medicare doesn’t cover custodial, or nonskilled, care, such as bathing, dressing and other activities of daily living, the very things most people need in assisted living. What Medicare does cover, to some degree, is home health and aide services, such as physical or occupational therapy.

“Assisted living residents generally need nonskilled help, and Medicare doesn’t cover that,” explains Diane Omdahl, Wisconsin-based co-founder and president of 65 Incorporated and author of “Medicare for You: A Smart Person’s Guide.”

Medicare Advantage, offered through private insurers, may help cover some custodial care costs, but you will need to explore specific plans to see if this will be of any help if you enter an assisted living community.

How About Medicaid?

Medicaid, a federal program that is administered by states, may pay for some assisted living costs in some states.

“You may qualify for some personal care assistance that you receive in assisted living, but this depends on your state and your income, as every state has its own rules and requirements,” Omdahl says.

Qualifying income varies by state; however, Omdahl notes that it is very low and anyone who has any income beyond their Social Security benefits may not make the cut. And even if you do get Medicaid to cover some costs, you likely will have to spend down all of your assets before it kicks in. This means that your personal funds will be used to cover costs until you have nothing left, and that’s when coverage starts.

To find out more about Medicaid in your state, visit Medicaid.gov or the Social Security Administration website.

Is Long-Term Care Insurance the Answer?

Long-term care insurance policies are specifically designed to cover long-term care needs and services, such as rehab or help with activities of daily living and self-care tasks. This coverage can be costly, running between $1,000 and $2,000 annually or more. Among the factors that determine the cost of a policy include your age, gender, marital status, health conditions, which benefits you’re interested in and where you live.

Not surprisingly, age is a big factor; the younger you are when you purchase your policy, the better. “For instance, a couple buying an average policy would save $1,000 a year by buying at age 50 versus waiting until age 60,” explains Jesse Slome, executive director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance in Westlake Village, California.

However, if you can afford long-term care insurance, it may well be worth the investment. Consider that you purchase a policy in your 50s that covers $165,000 in benefits. If the benefits increase 3% annually, you would get more than $400,000 when you turn 85.

“It actually appears in recent years that long-term care insurance is paying for more assisted living care,” Slome notes. “The percentage of claims for this setting is higher, and policies are paying out more.”

According to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance, in fact, $10.3 billion in benefits was paid to long-term care insurance claims in 2018, and $12.3 billion was paid in 2021.

Like all financial products, Slome notes, “the more you buy, the more it has the potential to pay. When you purchase the coverage, you are determining the future pool of money available to you.”

Of course, it is important to realize that long-term care insurance won’t pay for everything. “One misconception is that long-term care insurance pays rent,” Slome says.

He notes that people sometimes think that if they move into assisted living, they will have neighbors, a social life and a sense of shared community and their insurance will cover their monthly rent.

“You have to have health-qualifying needs for the insurance to pay,” he clarifies. “These include things like care for dementia or assistance with activities of daily living.” Most long-term care insurance claims are due to diagnoses such as cancer, musculoskeletal conditions, cognitive issues, brain illnesses or injuries and cardiovascular disease.

“If you have long-term care insurance now, keep it going,” Omdahl suggests. If you let it lapse, you will lose the investment and your coverage. It also may be harder to get a policy if you reapply in the future.

Ultimately, it is important to do your homework, as policies may vary considerably. “There aren’t many companies offering these products, so they get to set their own prices. There’s not much competition, and that is why you may see policies that cost $5,000 a year and those for $14,000,” Slome notes, adding, “Get comparisons, and talk to an independent broker.”

How Else to Pay for Assisted Living

It’s best not to depend on one source of funding for assisted living. So consider the possibility of the following:

— Personal assets.

— Family assistance.

— Hybrid policies.

Personal assets

These may include Social Security, pension funds, money from a 401(k) or 403(b) savings account, individual retirement account distributions or income from the sale of a home or other real estate.

Family assistance

Particularly if you are concerned about your ability to pay for assisted living over time, consider sitting down with your family and determining what, if any, help or support they might be able to provide. It also will be useful to get your finances lined up and meet with a financial planner.

Before you enter an assisted living community, find out what will happen if you can no longer afford your care. Management should be open and honest and let you know what kinds of support and options might be available.

Hybrid plans

While you are considering long-term care insurance, you might want to look into a life insurance policy with a long-term care rider. With this type of policy, you pay into it, and you get a payout if you need long-term care.

Any money you take for long-term care comes out of your policy. If you never need long-term care or don’t use all of your funds for this purpose, the remaining death benefit goes to your chosen beneficiary.

“These cost a little more because they are doing double duty,” Slome says. However, they offer the opportunity to get something for your investment if you never need long-term care.

Weigh the Benefits

While assisted living is costly, the care and services you receive there may enable you to delay placement in a nursing home or stay out of one altogether. By getting help with some tasks, you may be able to avoid accidents, injuries or other issues that cause you to lose your ability to function or practice self-care. With this in mind, it makes sense to save and plan so that you have assisted living as one viable care option.

