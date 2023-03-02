Ultralife: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $224,000 in its…

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $224,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New York-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The power and communications systems maker posted revenue of $36.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $119,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $131.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULBI

