UiPath: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $308.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $272 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion.

