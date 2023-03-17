Tuniu: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Friday reported a loss of $636,000 in its…

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Friday reported a loss of $636,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nanjing, China-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $26.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tuniu said it expects revenue in the range of $8.5 million to $9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOUR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.