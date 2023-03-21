TuesDAY DIVIDENDS DECLARED ,

MARCH MADNESS: March Madness must-see TV in first weekend | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | Indiana falls, second No. 1 to lose before Sweet 16 | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
The Associated Press

March 21, 2023, 4:53 PM

Pe- Stk of pay-
riod rate record able
INCREASED
Medifast Q 1.65 3-28 5-9
Permianville Roy Tr Q .0193 3-31 4-14
UDR Q .42 4-10 5-1
REGULAR
Acme United Q .14 3-31 4-21
Ameris Bancorp Q .15 3-31 4-10
Clipper Realty Q .095 3-27 4-5
Ensign Group Q .0575 3-31 4-28
Fifth Third Bancorp Q .33 3-31 4-17
Granite Point Mtg Q .20 4-3 4-17
Heartland Express Q .02 3-28 4-7
Lument Finance Tr Q .06 3-31 4-17
Methode Electronic Q .14 4-14 4-28
Physicians Rlty Tr Q .23 4-4 4-18
Roper Technologies Q .6825 4-6 4-21
Starwood Property Tr Q .48 3-31 4-14
g- Payable in Canadian funds.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

