Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Trip.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Trip.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 6, 2023, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Monday reported earnings of $298 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $729 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $206 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.91 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCOM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up