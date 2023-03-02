Trinity Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its…

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $41.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30.4 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $145.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRIN

