Travelzoo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The global media commerce company posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.6 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $70.6 million.

