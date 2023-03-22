MARCH MADNESS: Men's Tournament update | March Madness TV ratings up | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
Home » Latest News » Travelzoo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Travelzoo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 22, 2023, 7:14 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The global media commerce company posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.6 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $70.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TZOO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TZOO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

