Transcontinental Realty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Transcontinental Realty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 5:14 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported earnings of $58.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $6.82.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $12.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCI

