Townsquare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Thursday reported net income of $3.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $120.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.3 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $463.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $102 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $470 million.

