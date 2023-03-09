Toro: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported profit of $106.9 million in its…

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported profit of $106.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 98 cents per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.

