Tile Shop: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) on Thursday reported net income of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The stone tile retailer posted revenue of $87.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.7 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $394.7 million.

