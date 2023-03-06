ThredUp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) on Monday reported a loss of $19.5 million in…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) on Monday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The online seller of secondhand clothing posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $92.3 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $288.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, ThredUp said it expects revenue in the range of $71 million to $73 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $310 million to $320 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDUP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.