The Top Real Estate Companies in Texas

Texas can be a great place to call home. The combination of warmer weather and no state income tax could make it an ideal spot to plant roots whether you’re still working or are looking for someplace to retire.

The average home value in Texas is about $289,000, reports Zillow. That’s about a 7% increase from a year ago. But as you might imagine, home prices can vary substantially from one metro area within the state to another.

The median home price in Houston, for example, is $315,000. But the median home price in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is $399,000. And in Austin, the median home price is even higher at $451,000.

But no matter where you decide to settle down in Texas, it’s important to find the right real estate company to help with your home search. Here are some worth looking at:

1. The Loken Group Inc.

2. The Franklin Team

3. The Rhodes Team

4. Watters International

5. The Heyl Group

6. The Matthews Team

7. Flory Team

8. Detwiler + Wood Group

9. Mike Seder group

10. Happen Houston

1. The Loken Group Inc

The Loken Group, a team of specialists out of the Keller Williams Platinum office, works with homebuyers in all nine counties in the greater Houston area. The Loken Group was ranked the No. 1 Large Team in Houston in 2021 based on sales volume and transactions the previous year by The Houston Business Journal. The team is comprised of over 30 specialists and operates out of Houston.

2. The Franklin Team

The Franklin Team, which is affiliated with eXp Realty, closed roughly 1,400 homes totaling over $550 million in transaction volume in 2022. Based in Katy, the team of nearly 50 professionals serves buyers in communities ranging from Magnolia to Sugar Land to Deer Park and many more.

3. The Rhodes Team

The Rhodes Team is a North Texas real estate firm serving areas including Plano, Allen, Highland Village and McKinney. Based in Flower Mound, the team consists of more than 40 professionals dedicated to offering solid customer service. The Rhodes Team is affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Penfed Realty Texas.

4. Watters International

Watters International Realty has a unique guarantee — the team will sell your home in 59 days or they’ll buy it at a mutually agreed-upon price. With offices in Austin, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Dallas, Watters International consists of more than 40 dedicated professionals who are ready to help with your next real estate transaction.

5. The Heyl Group

The Heyl Group at Keller Williams has more than 10 years of experience and has worked with more than 7,000 customers in central Texas. Based out of Austin, the team focuses on neighborhoods including Cedar Creek, Lakeway, Manor, Elgin and Cedar Park. And it’s The Heyl Group’s in-depth knowledge of Austin that makes it a solid choice for those looking to buy in that area.

6. The Matthews Team

The Matthews Team, which is affiliated with RE/MAX, has over 25 years of real estate experience, and it’s been ranked the No. 1 RE/MAX team in Texas for more than 20 years. The team of 13 works out of Spring, and its founders have been deeply entrenched in the real estate market since the late 1980s.

7. The Flory Team

The Flory Team, which is affiliated with RE/MAX, has been working with Texas homebuyers for more than 40 years. The team has facilitated over 10,000 home purchases and operates out of Houston.

8. Detwiler + Wood Group

Detwiler + Wood Group, a team affiliated with Compass Real Estate, boasts many accolades. The team achieved over $340 million in sales for 2022 and reached $2 billion in total sales that year. It was also ranked the No. 1 team in Texas in 2021 by RealTrends. Detwiler + Wood Group has been a top team in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since its opening in January 2018. The team consists of nine agents and operates out of Dallas.

9. The Mike Seder Group

The Mike Seder Group, a RE/MAX affiliate, serves clients in the Houston and Austin areas. Whether you’re looking to buy a home to live in year-round or a vacation home, the team, which is located in The Woodlands, is ready to meet those needs. The Mike Seder Group consists of 12 agents plus an administrative staff. Mike Seder Group was formed in 2015. Since then, the team has ranked No. 2 in the state of Texas, No. 3 in the U.S., and No. 3 worldwide for RE/MAX teams.

10. Happen Houston

Happen Houston is, not surprisingly, a Houston-based team that doesn’t just help people buy homes, but also offers ongoing homeownership guidance. The team of nearly 20 serves communities that include Galleria, Garden Oaks, Independence Heights, Montrose, Oak Forest, and Tanglewood.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Texas might start with one of the firms above. All have plenty of experience, though you’ll of course want to focus on a real estate company that specializes in the part of the state you’re looking at.

That said, the decision to pair up with a real estate agent is a big one, so ask many questions and do your research before choosing yours. Ultimately, you’ll want someone who not only knows the area inside and out, but who listens to what you’re looking for, is mindful of your budget, and is generally communicative and easy to work with.

