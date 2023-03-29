Known for its glorious state parks and abundant lake access, Michigan is a great place to call home. The average…

Known for its glorious state parks and abundant lake access, Michigan is a great place to call home. The average home value in Michigan is about $210,000, according to Zillow. That’s a little more than a 6% increase from a year prior.

Of course, your homebuying budget may be well beyond $210,000. Or maybe not. Either way, it’s important to team up with the right real estate agent as you embark on your search for a new home. Here are some of the top real estate companies in Michigan:

1. The Glover Agency

Jeff Glover has been a top real estate agent in Michigan for almost 10 years. Born and raised in the state, Glover knows Michigan well, and his team helps buyers looking for homes in areas ranging from Grand Rapids to Ann Arbor to Kalamazoo. The Glover Agency prides itself on being the No. 1 real estate team in Michigan in terms of sales volume. The team sold 944 homes in 2021. It operates out of Birmingham, Grandville, Plymouth, Grosse Pointe Woods, Brighton, St. Clair Shores and Fenton and consists of more than 70 real estate professionals.

2. Kathy Broock & Co.

Kathy Broock is a fourth-generation licensed real estate professional: Her great-grandfather founded Max Broock Realtors in 1895. As a leading agent in Michigan for 13 years, she’s passionate about customer service. In 2022, her team of five, which operates out of Birmingham, sold $197 million in real estate.

3. Brace Homes

Based in Grand Rapids, Brace Homes prides itself on its local expertise. The team of 12 has been ranked the No. 1 real estate firm in Grand Rapids based on sales volume, and the No. 1 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Realtor in Michigan from 2014 through today.

4. Alex Milshteyn

With a focus on Ann Arbor, Dexter and Saline, Alex Milshteyn, who’s affiliated with Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel, is ready to assist Michigan home buyers out of his Ann Arbor office. Milshteyn has 17 years of experience and has overseen more than 2,500 property sales. But Milshteyn doesn’t work alone — he’s part of a team of 14 professionals with $192 million in sales volume in 2022, selling 376 properties.

5. The Perna Team

Serving areas including Royal Oak, Novi, Livonia, Oakland Township, downtown Plymouth and Troy, the Perna Team has offices in Novi and Troy. As a Keller Williams affiliate, the team consists of 11 professionals who are committed to offering excellent service.

6. The Sandi Gentry Team

The Sandi Gentry Team was created in 2005, and Sandi Gentry has been a licensed real estate agent since 1991. Based in Grand Haven, the team of eight is dedicated to helping clients find their ideal homes along Michigan’s lakeshore and in Western Michigan. The Sandi Gentry Team is also affiliated with RE/MAX. For the past six years, the team has averaged over 70 million in sales each year.

7. The Bouma Group

Serving Washtenaw County areas including Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Dexter, Chelsea and Saline, the Bouma Group is dedicated to helping clients find the perfect home in the Ann Arbor area. The team of 10, whose office is in Ann Arbor, prides itself on its deep knowledge of the city’s unique neighborhoods.

8. The VanDeventer Team

Based in Okemos, the VanDeventer Team serves clients in areas including East Lansing, Haslett, Grand Ledge, Charlotte, Dewitt, Mason, St. Johns, Williamston and Webberville. In 2022, the firm sold $83 million in real estate. The three-person team is affiliated with Coldwell Banker.

9. The Monzo Group

The Monzo Group’s motto is “We were raised in real estate.” Based in Mt. Clemens, the firm has been in business since 1999 and consists of 60 professionals. Its focus areas include Port Huron, Detroit, Warren, Eastpointe and Harper Woods.

10. The Andrea Crossman Group

Based in Holland, the Andrea Crossman Group is a Coldwell Banker affiliate that serves buyers looking for homes in communities including Montague, Muskegon, Silver Lake and South Haven. The team consists of 10 professionals who specialize in waterfront and luxury real estate along the shores of Lake Michigan.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent might start with one of the real estate firms above. All have solid experience in helping Michigan buyers purchase homes.

Before you choose your real estate agent, ask plenty of questions to see how they operate and communicate, and to get a sense of the knowledge they bring to the table. Also, be clear about your own budget and expectations so that the process of buying a home is a smooth one from start to finish.

