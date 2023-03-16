Whether you’re looking for access to the Washington, D.C., metro area or are seeking peace and quiet in the suburbs,…

Whether you’re looking for access to the Washington, D.C., metro area or are seeking peace and quiet in the suburbs, Maryland is a great state to call home. The average home value in Maryland is about $378,000, according to Zillow, which represents a 3.3% increase from a year ago. Meanwhile, the median home price for the Baltimore/Columbia/Towson area is $321,000, up about 2% from a year ago, according to the U.S. News Housing Market Index, based on Redfin data.

No matter which area of Maryland you’re looking to move to, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to help with your home search. Here are some of the top real estate companies in Maryland:

1. Northrop Realty

2. Lucido Agency

3. The Nurit Coombe & Alex Martinez Team (The Agency DC)

4. The W Home Group

5. The Maryland & Delaware Group of Long & Foster

6. The Sky Group

7. Pakulla Professionals

8. The Bob and Ronna Group

9. The Fleisher Group

10. The Dana Rice Group

1. Northrop Realty

Serving Baltimore, Howard, Carroll and Cecil counties, as well as the cities of Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Northrop Realty is a trusted name in Maryland real estate. The company maintains offices in Annapolis, Clarksville, Columbia, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Lutherville-Timonium, Phoenix, Quarry Lake and Sykesville. In 2021, Northrop Realty achieved a milestone of $2 billion in sales volume with more than 4,000 real estate transactions. The company consists of over 400 professionals.

2. Lucido Agency

The Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Lucido Agency employs more than 80 dedicated agents whose goal is to help buyers find their dream homes. The firm operates out of Ellicott City. Bob Lucido started working in real estate in 1976 at age 18, becoming one of the youngest people to obtain a real estate license in Maryland. In 2008, he and his wife, Tracy, founded the Bob Lucido Team in Howard County. In 2016, the team expanded and launched Lucido Agency, its global real estate division.

3. The Nurit Coombe & Alex Martinez Team (The Agency DC)

The Nurit Coombe & Alex Martinez Team operates out of North Bethesda. Backed by a dedicated group of agents, the team services areas including Bethesda, North Bethesda, Potomac and Kensington. Coombe and Martinez are also the hosts of “The American Dream,” a national cable lifestyle and real estate talk show.

4. The W Home Group

The W Home Group of Next Step Realty is a leading real estate firm in Maryland. The team employs more than 23 independent agents and sold 717 homes in 2021 totaling over $304 million. W Home Group prides itself on understanding Maryland’s neighborhoods, history and charm. It operates out of Timonium, Annapolis and Baltimore.

5. The Maryland & Delaware Group of Long & Foster

The Maryland & Delaware Group of Long & Foster has helped 1,400 clients buy or sell a home in the four years it’s been in business. In 2017, the team of more than 30 agents was responsible for over $106 million in real estate transactions. The firm, with a team of more than 30 agents, operates out of its office in Salisbury. The agency was built to offer real estate customers everything they need in one place, from a wide variety of properties and personalized financing services, to moving and repair services.

6. The Sky Group

The Sky Group of Long & Foster Real Estate operates out of Bethesda and prides itself on bringing innovation to the table. With a team of more than a dozen professionals, the Sky Group works with clients looking to buy in areas ranging from Bethesda to Potomac to Chevy Chase.

7. Pakulla Professionals

The Eric Pakulla Sales Team is a top resource for Maryland home buyers. As Maryland’s No. 1 Re/Max team, the Eric Pakulla Sales Team has sold thousands of homes in the state. The team, which consists of nine dedicated professionals, has offices in Columbia/Ellicott City, Eldersburg, Fulton, Ocean City, Baltimore and Westminster.

8. The Bob and Ronna Group

The Bob and Ronna Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty has offices in Annapolis, Bethesda, Bel Air, Columbia, Baltimore, Frederick, Monkton, Severna Park and Lutherville. The team consists of more than 50 real estate agents, plus a management and support team. The Bob and Ronna Group works with buyers in the market for luxury homes, single-family homes, condos and townhomes.

9. Fleisher Arrowood

Fleisher Arrowood of Compass Real Estate has closed over $4 billion in sales. The team of six has more than 40 years of real estate experience and has sold 3,000 homes. It operates out of Chevy Chase.

10. The Dana Rice Group

The Dana Rice Group brings more than 45 years of combined expertise to the table. The team of 13, which operates out of Chevy Chase, with varying backgrounds in architecture, staging, marketing, sales and communications, works with everyone from first-time buyers to those looking for higher-end properties.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent might start with one of the companies above. All have great knowledge and experiene in the Maryland real estate market.

But before you choose your real estate agent, talk to several professionals and ask questions to get a sense of how they operate. And also, if you know people who recently bought homes in Maryland, ask who they used and whether they’d recommend their agents. The more research you do, the more likely you are to end up with a real estate agent you’re happy with.

