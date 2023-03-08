The Top Real Estate Companies in Maine

Known for its glorious fall foliage and quaint coastal towns, Maine is a state that attracts homebuyers with all sorts…

Of course, home prices can vary quite a bit within Maine. The average home value in Portland, for example, is around $468,000. And you might pay even more for a property with beach access or a waterfront view.

But no matter how much money you’re looking to spend on a home and what part of Maine you’re focusing on, it’s important to find the right real estate company to guide you in your home search. Here are some of the top real estate firms in Maine:

1. Keller Williams – The Mateja Group

2. Anne Erwin Sotheby’s International Realty

3. Townsend Real Estate

4. The David Banks Team

5. Williams Realty Partners

6. The Hatcher Group

7. The Gina Team

8. Bisson Real Estate

9. McFarlane Field Associates

10. Linda MacDonald Associates

1. Keller Williams – The Mateja Group

Keller Williams is a trusted name in real estate, with agents all over the U.S. The Mateja Group, which operates out of Scarborough, serves buyers all over Maine, from Augusta to Bangor to York. Jeff Mateja has 17 years of experience as a local real estate agent. The Mateja group also partners with different mortgage lenders and insurance companies so prospective buyers can handle all of their purchase-related needs with ease.

2. Anne Erwin Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s is known for its focus on luxury real estate. Anne Erwin, meanwhile, has been a trusted name in southern Maine for more than 40 years, specializing in luxury seacoast properties but also marketing condominiums, townhomes and building lots to starter homes and estates. The firm has offices in York and Ogunquit, and serves areas including Cape Neddick, Kittery and South Berwick.

3. Townsend Real Estate

Townsend Real Estate prides itself on its “clients come first” attitude. As a leading boutique agency in southern Maine, the team consists of 15 dedicated real estate professionals and operates out of its Cape Elizabeth office. You can look to Townsend Real Estate for help buying everything from new construction to a historic home to a beach property.

4. The David Banks Team

Based out of Portland, the David Banks Team services homebuyers in areas including Falmouth, Cumberland, Yarmouth, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough and Freeport. The team also works with buyers in Portland and the Lakes Region. The team of nine is recognized as a market leader in southern Maine, with a focus on luxury properties.

5. Williams Realty Partners

Williams Realty Partners was established in 2014 and points to its history as a top-selling Keller Williams team. Over the past nine years, the team has sold more than 1,500 homes ranging from some of the most expensive properties on the market to the least expensive. The team of 17 is based in York and serves a wide range of Maine locations, from Kittery to Kennebunk.

6. The Hatcher Group

With offices in Portland, Brunswick and Kennebunk, the Hatcher Group is a Keller Williams team with a focus on the Portland area and southern Maine. The team of 10 is also looking to expand to more locations to better serve Maine homebuyers.

7. The Gina Team

The Gina Team, affiliated with Better Homes & Garden and The Masiello Group, is based in Auburn. The team of four serves buyers across different prices ranges and frequently works with those interested in lake living.

8. Bisson Real Estate

Bisson Real Estate, a Keller Williams team, operates out of Brunswick. In 2022, Bisson Real Estate closed $30 million in sales. The family-run team of six has the goal of delivering the highest standard of consistent, honest representation to its clients.

9. McFarlane Field Associates – Portside Real Estate Group

McFarlane Field Associates of Portside Real Estate Group has more than 60 years of combined experience selling homes in the coastal Maine and greater Portland areas. The team prides itself on its insider knowledge of the Maine real estate market.

10. Linda MacDonald Associates

As a top-ranking Sotheby’s International Realty team, Linda MacDonald Associates serves buyers in areas including Falmouth, Cumberland, Yarmouth, Freeport, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, Portland, South Portland and the Kennebunks. The team of three has more than 20 years of experience and strives to serve clients with varying budgets. Linda MacDonald Associates has an office in Portland.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent might start with one of the companies above. The key is to find a real estate agent who understands your budget, wants, and needs, and who also knows the local area inside and out. Before you choose your agent, ask lots of questions so you’re able to embark on your home search feeling comfortable you’ve chosen the right person for the job.

