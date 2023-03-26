Known for its Southern hospitality and warm climate, Georgia is a great place to call home. The average home value…

Known for its Southern hospitality and warm climate, Georgia is a great place to call home. The average home value in Georgia is just under $300,000, according to Zillow. That’s an increase of over 8% from a year ago.

If you’re looking to purchase a home in Georgia, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to guide you in your search. Here are some of the top real estate companies in Georgia:

1. Mark Spain Real Estate.

2. Sanders Team Realty.

3. The Tamra Wade Group.

4. Ansley Real Estate.

5. The Justin Landis Group.

6. Method Real Estate Advisors.

7. The Hester Group.

8. The Fitts Team.

9. Team Amanda & Kyla.

10. The BrownDaniel Group.

1. Mark Spain Real Estate

Mark Spain Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage that serves clients looking for homes in Alpharetta, Buford, Atlanta, Marietta, Athens and Stockbridge. The firm was formed in 2016, though Spain’s experience began several decades prior. In 2021, the team sold more than $3.3 billion in residential real estate and helped over 10,300 clients buy or sell a home.

2. Sanders Team Realty

Based out of Canton, Sanders Team Realty has more than 20 years of real estate experience. Founded in 2015 by Greg and Michelle Sanders, the team sold over 2,800 homes in 2019. Sanders Team Realty serves communities that include Atlanta, Acworth, Alpharetta and Cumming, among others.

3. The Tamra Wade Group

Tamra Wade has more than 23 years of experience in residential real estate, and her Buford-based team has been the No. 1 RE/MAX team in Georgia for over 10 years. The team of almost 40 focuses on new construction builds, and Wade hosts a segment of “The American Dream” show that can be streamed on Roku, Apple TV and more.

4. Ansley Real Estate

Bonneau Ansley has been in the real estate business for more than 20 years. In 2015, he launched Ansley Real Estate, and in 2019, the company received the Georgia Fast 40 award for being Georgia’s eighth fastest growing middle-market company. The firm has offices in Athens, Atlanta, Blue Ridge, Marietta and Alpharetta. It focuses on neighborhoods that include Buckhead, Chastain Park, Druid Hills and Haynes Manor.

5. The Justin Landis Group

With two metro Atlanta locations, the Justin Landis Group consists of more than 40 professionals who are dedicated to helping Georgia home buyers. The Justin Landis Group was founded in 2013 and pledges to help its clients “find the right house without the hassle” in the Atlanta metro area.

6. Method Real Estate Advisors

Method Real Estate Advisors is based in Roswell and assists buyers in areas including Alpharetta, Woodstock, Buckhead, Marietta and Dunwoody. The team consists of over 80 real estate professionals.

7. The Hester Group

Matt and Ross Hester, the Hester Group’s co-founders, have over 16 years of real estate experience. Since its inception, The Hester Group has helped buy and sell more than 1,500 homes throughout the greater Atlanta area. The team is based in Marietta and serves communities including East Cobb, Holly Springs, Smyrna, Woodstock and Snellville.

8. Nathan Fitts & Team/RE/MAX Town & Country

Nathan Fitts & Team of RE/MAX Town & Country handles residential and commercial real estate in northern Georgia. Fitts spent the last 20 years building a team of real estate experts. The team of 10 offers services that extend beyond buying and selling homes, including property management, staging and design. The team also focuses on new construction properties.

9. Team Amanda & Kyla

Team Amanda & Kyla sold $156 million in real estate in 2020 and more than $110 million in 2019. The team of four is based out of Albany and focuses on homes in Albany, Camilla, Dawson, Leesburg and Sylvester.

10. The BrownDaniel Group

Established in 2009 and affiliated with Compass, BrownDaniel is headquartered in Atlanta and focuses on luxury real estate. The team prides itself on fast communication and hands-on service throughout the home buying process. Nicholas Brown, the firm’s owner and principal agent, has been a top-producing sales agent since 2011. The team had $124 million in sales in 2022.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent could start with one of the companies above. And it could be a good idea to interview agents from multiple firms to get a sense of how they work and how much experience they have.

Ultimately, though, it’s important to find a real estate agent you mesh with, and who will listen. And it’s also wise to get recommendations from recent home buyers you know. After all, if a friend you trust has nothing but good things to say about a given agent, then chances are you’ll end up happy, too.

The Top Real Estate Companies in Georgia originally appeared on usnews.com