The Cost of Assisted Living: A Comprehensive Guide to Senior Care Expenses

Senior care, according to various estimates, can cost more than $500,000 per lifetime.

Knowing you or a loved one could rack up bills of this scale due to the costs of assisted living or nursing homes can be overwhelming. Where should you start?

What Is Assisted Living?

Assisted living

is often the beginning of a senior care journey and, therefore, the start of senior care costs. These communities are designed for seniors who only need light to moderate assistance with activities of daily living, such as bathing and dressing, and who aren’t quite able to live independently or receive home care. Commonly, residents may have a chronic condition, such as high blood pressure or Alzheimer’s. They also may have trouble cooking nutritious meals for themselves, arranging or providing their transportation or managing their own finances.

Staying informed about the cost of assisted living can help set you or your loved one up for the future and realistically anticipate other potential expenses, such as the cost of nursing homes, which are often the next step in care.

What Does an Assisted Living Community Offer?

With more than 28,000 assisted living communities nationwide, according to the National Center for Assisted Living, there’s no shortage of options. Assisted living may look like a basic shared room, or it could be as elaborate as a well-decorated private room in a structure with several wings.

Sue Johansen, a San Francisco-based executive vice president with A Place for Mom, a senior referral service, notes that assisted living communities offer thoughtfully designed housing and senior amenities.

Basic assisted living amenities include:

— Laundry and linen services.

— Three meals per day served restaurant-style.

— Basic housekeeping services.

— Help with activities of daily living.

Other amenities might include:

— Allowing pets.

— Transportation.

— Social activities.

— Medical overlay services.

“An important amenity that not all facilities offer is a medical overlay to basic services — that is, enhanced licensure to provide extra health care for residents,” explains Grace Ferri, chief marketing officer for United Hebrew of New Rochelle, a continuing care retirement community in Westchester County, New York. As health care needs change, this amenity allows the senior to remain in one community, even if they should eventually need more advanced care.

Steve Jorgenson, CEO and president of Solterra Companies in Scottsdale, Arizona, adds that some communities, including Soltera, use technology like CarePredict to track residents’ daily health. Communities may also use technology to communicate the health status of residents to their loved ones. Jorgenson adds that the average length of stay at an assisted living community is around two years, so it’s important to find a place that suits the needs of the resident.

Factors that Determine the Cost of Assisted Living

The two main factors that go into the price of assisted living are:

— How much assistance the individual requires.

— The types of amenities or luxury experiences the community is offering.

According to Johansen, prices in the assisted living space vary greatly based on available features and room options. Costs may also vary by zip code, city and state.

When you’re deciding on a community, Johansen says specific questions to ask about pricing include:

— How much does pricing vary by floor plan?

— Are there pricing tiers structured around the level of care?

— Does the price increase annually?

She also recommends that families tour at least two communities to have some comparison between the value offerings at each.

It’s helpful to consider both the social and medical needs of your senior loved one as well. Simply wanting to leave behind trivial chores will lend a different experience than if their primary goal is a more fulfilling social life.

“Once you identify what’s most important — whether food and fun or friendships and wellness — you can more easily discover which particular community will be the best lifestyle fit,” Johansen says.

How Much Does Assisted Living Cost?

Assisted living costs are typically paid per month, but the difference between the costs is huge depending on where you live, Ferri says. Market rates start at about $6,000 per month on the East Coast, she notes, and the national average floats around $4,000 per month, according to the American Health Care Association and the NCAL. There’s no comprehensive database for assisted living community costs available through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or Medicare.gov, so the best way to compare prices is to ask for a quote at your top community options.

Considering moving your loved one to a lower cost of living area? Johansen says that it’s best to consider your loved one’s preferences. Which family member is most likely and willing to visit them often? It might be worth having them relocate to that family member’s area.

Keep your loved one’s interests and cultural values in mind as well. Will the community be able to accommodate any religious or cultural practices important to them? Do they prefer to spend time outdoors? If they relocate away from family, ensure they have reliable transportation and strong support staff in the community.

The interior design and aesthetic of an assisted living community should be lower on your priority list when selecting an assisted living location. Although the community should be clean and hygienic, having plush carpets and ornate chandeliers says little about the care the community provides and should not be the sole item on your checklist. Ferri says to ask: Are the staff members kind? Do current residents and their families have good things to say?

Ferri also advises future residents to be aware that the nicest community may not always be the one with the highest price tag. Due to post-pandemic inflation, rents are now higher, and a newer, more luxurious community may need to fill beds to pay their rent.

Paying For Assisted Living

The costs of elderly care can be an enormous burden on seniors and their families. With the median stay at about 22 months, according to AHCA/NCAL, and that average cost of $4,000 per month, assisted living costs could come out to $88,000 total. You might be asking: Does Medicare pay for assisted living? Unfortunately, no. Medicare does not cover the costs of long-term care, including assisted living, nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Johansen recommends using an advisor to recommend how to pay for the hefty cost of assisted living. A trust attorney can also serve as a great resource.

Being realistic about the cost versus the benefit of assisted living is key. Sure, you could cut your work hours to take care of your aging parent, and that may be the best option. But some seniors benefit from having on-site medical staff, socialization and three nutritious meals every day. Having the peace of mind that they are taken care of while you don’t have to put your career on hold may be priceless.

Jorgenson recommends that you research all the available payment options:

— Financing.

— Medicaid.

— Long-term care insurance.

— Private health insurance.

— Social programs, such as PACE, SHIP, Veterans Affairs or Social Security Disability Insurance.

Aging Gracefully

Assisted living communities often have tiered levels of available care, so as seniors age, they can age in place with all the appropriate medical care at their fingertips. Aging in place is a graceful option to minimize disruption in seniors, especially those with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Jorgenson recommends always asking about aging-in-place accommodations when touring an assisted living community.

Like in any industry, Johansen says, “becoming a knowledgeable customer is the best way to get the most value. Being as prepared and informed as possible can help families avoid surprise costs and sticker shock.”

The Cost of Assisted Living: A Comprehensive Guide to Senior Care Expenses