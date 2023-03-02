Live Radio
Home » Latest News » The Cooper Companies: Fiscal…

The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 2, 2023, 4:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $84.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.90 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $858.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $834 million.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.60 to $12.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up