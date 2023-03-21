The Best Places to Live in California

Which spot in the Golden State is best? You may be one of many people considering a move to California.…

Which spot in the Golden State is best?

You may be one of many people considering a move to California. While your mind might first jump to Los Angeles or San Francisco as the epitome of life in the Golden State, there are many more metro areas to consider calling home. Drawn from the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. that make up the Best Places to Live rankings, which take into account affordability, job market, access to quality health care and desirability, as well as other factors, we’re highlighting the top 10 Best Places to Live in California.

10. Salinas

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 144

Metro Population: 432,977

Median Home Price: $628,350

Average Annual Salary: $54,670

Located within reach of the Pacific coast, Salinas is one of the smaller California metro areas on the list with less than 500,000 residents calling the area home. While the city of Salinas does not sit directly on the coast, other parts of the metro area, including Monterey, are on the water and attract many visitors and residents.

Residents seem to be pleased with where they live, as Salinas ranks 37th out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. on the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index, which asks residents about their overall happiness, community pride and sense of security, among other details.

9. Vallejo and Fairfield

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 142

Metro Population: 444,538

Median Home Price: $440,550

Average Annual Salary: $63,340

Northeast of San Francisco, the Vallejo and Fairfield metro area gets strong scores for its proximity to high-quality health care, based on data from the U.S. News Best Hospitals ranking, and because residents report satisfaction with living in the area, according to the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index.

Still, living here requires 26.94% of the area’s median household income, and the average morning commute in the Vallejo and Fairfield metro area is 33.2 minutes, the fourth-longest commute out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

8. Fresno

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 141

Metro Population: 990,204

Median Home Price: $430,212

Average Annual Salary: $52,160

Ranking No. 141 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Fresno is located in the San Joaquin Valley, roughly a two-hour drive from the coast. Like many inland California metro areas, Fresno is best known for its connection to agriculture, with fruits like tomatoes and peaches among its most common crops.

This largely agricultural focus also keeps many residents from having to travel far for work, as the average morning commute in Fresno is just 23.3 minutes, nearly four minutes less than the national average.

While Fresno’s median home price of $430,212 is above the national median of $365,616, according to Zillow data, it’s still much lower than in many other parts of California.

7. Santa Rosa

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 132

Metro Population: 496,801

Median Home Price: $617,550

Average Annual Salary: $61,670

If you’re looking to live in the middle of California wine country, look no further than Santa Rosa. Ranking No. 132 on the overall Best Places to Live list for 2022-2023, Santa Rosa receives its strongest scores for the overall well-being of residents, its college readiness among high school students and for its low crime rates.

In the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index, the Santa Rosa metro area ranks 14th out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. It’s also the eighth most expensive place to live in the U.S. and has a median home price of $617,550. In Santa Rosa, residents spend 29.68% of their annual salary on housing.

6. Los Angeles

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 128

Metro Population: 18,657,022

Median Home Price: $527,276

Average Annual Salary: $61,012

The second-most populous metro area in the U.S. after New York City, Los Angeles offers a desirable location and plenty of satisfied residents, but its popularity comes at a price. Los Angeles residents spend 31.6%of the median household income on housing, which makes this metro area too pricey for many people. In fact, Los Angeles is the most expensive city to live in the U.S.

Still, others will sacrifice the cost for a chance to live there: LA ranked No. 3 as the most desirable place to live out of the 150 metro areas on the list, based on a SurveyMonkey survey of more than 3,500 U.S. residents asking respondents where they’d like to live, given the choice.

5. Santa Barbara

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 126

Metro Population: 444,895

Median Home Price: $464,954

Average Annual Salary: $56,500

After ranking No. 104 on the overall Best Places to Live list in 2020-2021, Santa Barbara has fallen to No. 126for 2022-2023, down from No. 115 on last year’s list. While the area is known to have happy residents, based on the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index, and residents enjoy a short average commute of just 20.6 minutes, the ever-growing cost of living in the Santa Barbara metro area makes it difficult for people to afford living in this California spot.

The cost of living in Santa Barbara requires 30.69% of the area’s median household income, making it the fifth-most expensive place to live out of the 150 metro areas on the list.

4. Sacramento

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 122

Metro Population: 2,338,866

Median Home Price: $625,014

Average Annual Salary: $62,820

California’s state capital receives its best scores for its job market and population growth — the average annual salary, at $62,820, is about $6,500 above the national average. However, the job market declined again 2021, with the average monthly unemployment rate for the year being 9.5%, above the national average monthly rate of 8.7%.

Higher incomes help reduce the impact of housing costs, though not by much. As much as 28.06% of the median household income is required to cover typical housing costs in the area.

3. San Diego

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 107

Metro Population: 3,323,970

Median Home Price: $889,225

Average Annual Salary: $64,300

The eighth-most desirable place out of the 150 metro areas on the list, San Diego attracts many residents for its sunny weather, warm climate and proximity to the beach.

However, San Diego’s job market suffered significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to recover. The city has an average monthly unemployment rate of 10.3%, up a full percentage point from 2021. Unemployment was a major factor in the metro area’s drop from No. 45 on the overall Best Places to Live list in 2020 to No. 97 in 2021 and now to No. 107 in 2022-2023.

Compared with other parts of California, however, its desirability, resident well-being and college readiness among high schools students still make it No. 3 in the state.

2. San Francisco

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 10

Metro Population:4,709,220

Median Home Price: $1,082,875

Average Annual Salary: $81,840

San Francisco has plenty going for it to attract new residents, from its reputation as a fun city to live in to a strong job market. And while San Francisco’s real estate market is notoriously expensive — with a median home price over $1 million, according to data from Zillow — the area’s higher average income of $81,840 offsets those costs. San Francisco residents spend about 27.38% of their salary on housing costs.

Its high desirability as a place to live among U.S. residents also contributes to San Francisco taking the No. 10 spot on the overall Best Places to Live list in 2022-2023, jumping up from the 15th spot last year.

1. San Jose

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 5

Metro Population: 1,985,926

Median Home Price: $1,455,741

Average Annual Salary: $93,450

San Jose dramatically jumped in the rankings this year, claiming the No. 5 spot on the overall Best Places to Live list, up from No. 36 last year. San Jose scored No. 3 on the Best Places to Live for Quality of Life ranking and No. 2 out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. in the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index.

San Jose is home to nearly 2 million people, and with a median home price of more than $1.46 million, it has even higher home prices than San Francisco.

But like its Bay Area neighbor, a high income offsets the mile-high prices. With an average annual salary over $93,000, San Jose residents aren’t hurting as much when it comes to buying a house. On average, these citizens spend 26.5% of their salary on housing costs.

Update 03/22/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.