The Best Kids Luggage: 9 Picks for 2023

When traveling with kids, the last thing you want to do is lug your suitcase and theirs. Having luggage that…

When traveling with kids, the last thing you want to do is lug your suitcase and theirs. Having luggage that is the right size, easy to maneuver and fun for kids to use can make all the difference while on a family vacation or weekend getaway. It’s also a fun way for young travelers to be involved in the whole process of packing and traveling.

Based on input from travel experts and parents, as well as consumer reviews, U.S News has compiled a list of the best recommendations for kids luggage.

The Top Kids Luggage for 2023

— Best Kids Carry-on Luggage: DELSEY PARIS Chatelet Air 2.0 Underseater

— Best Kids Luggage With Wheels: STATE Bags Logan Suitcase

— Best Kids Ride-On Luggage: Trunki Kids Ride-On Suitcase

— Best Duffel Bag for Kids: Wildkin Printed Duffel Bag

— Best Travel Backpack for Kids: Cotopaxi Tasra 16L Backpack — Del Dia

— Best Personalized Kids Luggage: JetKids by Stokke BedBox

— Best Kids Luggage Set: Heys Nickelodeon Softside Luggage — Paw Patrol

— Best Kids Hard-sided Luggage: Rockland Jr. Kids’ My First Hardside Spinner Luggage

— Best Kids Pottery Barn Luggage: Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Spinner Luggage

(Note: Prices were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to demand and supply chain issues.)

Best Kids Carry-on Luggage: DELSEY PARIS Chatelet Air 2.0 Underseater

What sets this luggage apart: While it’s not specifically designed for kids, this soft-sided suitcase fits perfectly under most airplane seats (and makes a good footrest). There’s no need to worry about sippy cups spilling juice on it because the exterior is water-repellent, as well as made from recycled water bottles and trimmed with vegan leather. The interior lining is antimicrobial, which helps eliminate odors.

If your child is too tired or fussy to carry the suitcase, it can be easily secured on top of a larger suitcase using the smart band. What’s more, since this style is part of a larger collection, you can get the coordinating DELSEY PARIS Chatelet luggage for a cohesive look so your littles match with you.

Travelers appreciate: Josh Roberts, editorial director and co-founder of Family Vacationist, says, “It’s a perfect alternative to ‘kid luggage,’ since underseat carry-ons are perfectly sized for younger kids.” He also likes the fact that it’s easy for kids to pull, but also has just enough room for kids’ stuff.

Price: $289.99 or less Shop now: DELSEY Paris | Amazon

Best Kids Luggage With Wheels: STATE Bags Logan Suitcase

What sets this luggage apart: Made for children ages 6 to 10, this kid-friendly spinner suitcase is available in 11 patterns, such as rainbow tie dye, camo, bolt and checkerboard. It has smooth spinner wheels, a mesh pocket (perfect for a swimsuit or dirty laundry), and a handy front pocket for snacks and toys. For even younger kids, the smaller Mini Logan Suitcase is a great option.

Travelers appreciate: Jasmin Diaz, CMO of SmokyMountains.com, appreciates the fact that this suitcase has an interior lining made out of recycled water bottles plus wheels that move 360 degrees, so kids can easily maneuver it through the airport. She says, “This luggage also has a front pocket that features many more slip pockets for the kids to put their markers and coloring books in.”

Price: $220 or less Shop now: STATE Bags

Best Kids Ride-On Luggage: Trunki Kids Ride-On Suitcase

What sets this luggage apart: Designed with horn-shaped grips and carrying handles for easy maneuverability through security, this carry-on suitcase is not only a ride-on, but also a sit-on. Ideal for plane or road trips, the award-winning case has interior elastic straps to keep clothes, toys and teddy bears in place. What’s more, the case makes a perfect spot for little travelers to sit and rest wherever they roam.

Travelers appreciate: Melissa LaHann, owner and inventor of LatchPal and mother of three, likes that she can pull her kids on this suitcase. “When being ridden, the suitcase is well balanced, doesn’t tip, works on smooth airport floors and also on sidewalks,” she says.

Price: $99.99 or less Shop now: Amazon

Best Duffel Bag for Kids: Wildkin Printed Duffel Bag

What sets this luggage apart: The patterns alone will make kids flip for this travel bag — think: horses, unicorns, trains, space, pink glitter, dinosaurs and mermaid scales. The duffel is small enough for most kids to carry, using the tote handles or shoulder strap, but large enough to fit essentials for an overnighter. It also features an exterior zipper pocket for easy access to important items like earbuds or a favorite snack. You can also buy a matching suitcase, toiletry bag, luggage tag, sleeping bag and more (with select designs).

Travelers appreciate: Amanda Norcross, content and SEO strategist at U.S. News & World Report, says she loves the simplicity and durability of this bag. “I am continually impressed by how much I can fit into it,” she says. “It’s all we need to pack our toddler’s clothing and other essentials for weekend getaways and longer trips.”

Price: $47.99 or less Shop now: Wildkin | Kohl’s

Best Travel Backpack for Kids: Cotopaxi Tasra 16L Backpack — Del Dia

What sets this luggage apart: Even though this backpack was not designed specifically for kids, it’s made from a durable repurposed nylon fabric and has lots of pockets for keeping things organized. On the interior, there are pouches, zippered pockets and a padded laptop sleeve. The exterior features one small and one larger front box pocket — perfect to fit a stuffed animal, books and treats. This travel backpack comes in a multitude of color options that, unlike character backpacks, your kids won’t outgrow.

Travelers appreciate: Many consumers appreciate the bold colors, the amount of space it has and the way it can easily fit under an airline seat. Some travelers, however, wish it had an external water bottle holder.

Price: $90 or less Shop now: Cotopaxi

Best Personalized Kids Luggage: JetKids by Stokke BedBox

What sets this luggage apart: This is not only a ride-on suitcase, but also a sleep-on. This carry-on-sized luggage converts into a small bed for children (ages 3 to 7) to sleep in their seat on the plane. The case includes stickers for kids to personalize the suitcase. To make it easier for young travelers and parents to maneuver, the front features swivel wheels. What’s more, it has a top opening to keep belongings from falling out, and an attachable backpack is also available.

Travelers appreciate: Travel and hospitality expert Molly Egan says, “They can personalize it with stickers, sit on it, roll with it, and the durability ? even the conversion to a mattress, when holiday travel goes bad fast, is a lifesaver!”

Price: $229 or less Shop now: JetKids

Best Kids Luggage Set: Heys Nickelodeon Softside Luggage — Paw Patrol

What sets this luggage apart: Showcasing favorite “Paw Patrol” characters, this suitcase combines function and fun. This carry-on has all the key features, including a retractable handle that self-locks when extended; smooth inline skate wheels; and plenty of room for clothes, a stuffed animal and a few souvenirs.

Travelers appreciate: Travel blogger Jane Jones of See Sight Tours touts this bag’s soft-sided construction that makes it easy for kids to maneuver and carry. “Not only is it super cute, with its vibrant colors and adorable ‘Paw Patrol’ characters, but it’s also incredibly durable and lightweight,” she says. “The easy-access front pocket is perfect for stashing snacks and activities to keep them entertained during long trips.”

Price: $139.99 or less Shop now: Heys

Best Kids Hard-sided Luggage: Rockland Jr. Kids’ My First Hardside Spinner Luggage

What sets this luggage apart: If you’re taking your toddler traveling, this is a great introductory suitcase to transition from a backpack to hard-sided luggage. The polycarbonate shell is lightweight and durable; it comes in a variety of adorable animal choices, including a frog, a ladybug and a shark. In addition to making packing and carrying belongings fun for kids, the 19-inch spinner suitcase has large, rubber zipper pulls that are easy to grasp, an adjustable telescope handle for kids or parents to use, and multidirectional wheels for easy rolling.

Travelers appreciate: Parents have commented that this hard-sided kids suitcase is sturdy and easy for children to pull themselves — plus it has enough room for storing some clothes and toys.

Price: $180 or less Shop now: Amazon

Best Kids Pottery Barn Luggage: Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Spinner Luggage

What sets this luggage apart: This rolling luggage from Pottery Barn is made of water-resistant, 600-denier polyester (from recycled plastic bottles) with a sturdy metal telescope handle and durable nylon zippers. It also features an environmentally friendly interior lining made of chlorine-free vinyl. Best of all, it comes in patterns kids will love, including designs that incorporate “Star Wars,” Disney princesses and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks. For an extra fee, this spinner can be personalized with your child’s name.

Travelers appreciate: Owen Redford, founder of Things to Do, says, “The luggage features smooth-rolling wheels, exterior pockets for easy access to snacks or toys, and an interior with compression straps to keep clothes in place.”

Price: $199.50 or less Shop now: Pottery Barn

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Sharael Kolberg is a U.S. News & World Report contributor with knowledge of children’s luggage. As a mom who has taken her daughter on numerous trips, she always encouraged her daughter to be independent and carry her own suitcase. Luggage such as the Trunki Kids Ride-On would’ve been a hit with her daughter when she was little. Kolberg used her interviewing and research skills to curate this list of kids luggage.

You might also be interested in:

— The Top Disney Luggage

— The Top Travel Strollers

— The Top Travel Cribs

— Traveling With Toddlers: Places to Go (And How to Survive)

— The Top Family Travel Insurance

More from U.S. News

Traveling With Toddlers: 6 Best Places to Go (and How to Survive)

The 4 Best Travel Cribs of 2023, According to Parents and Experts

The 7 Best Travel Strollers of 2023, According to Parents Who Use Them

The Best Kids Luggage: 9 Picks for 2023 originally appeared on usnews.com