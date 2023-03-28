The Best Creative Jobs

There’s more to artistry than being an artist. When people think of creative jobs, being a famous movie actor or…

There’s more to artistry than being an artist.

When people think of creative jobs, being a famous movie actor or a Broadway choreographer may be the first careers that come to mind. Those occupations definitely require creativity — and they do make the list — but there are a lot of jobs that require creativity in surprising ways.

With that in mind, what follows is a list of the best creative careers in the world of media. Keep in mind that these are careers drawn from the U.S. News Best Jobs rankings, and the data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. So while you may have the talent to make it as a singer, it’s not on this list because, in general, it pays less than the rest of these fields. So, if you’re looking for a creative career that has some staying power, consider these.

Public Relations Specialist

Median Salary: $62,800

Education Needed: Bachelor’s

Projected jobs by 2031: 22,300

As a public relations specialist, you may write press releases, video scripts and speeches. You may offer advice to clients who might be going on a TV or radio interview. You may be doing some interviews yourself.

Meanwhile, there are so many different types of places you can work as a public relations specialist. You might work at a PR firm, trying to get clients noticed in the media, or you might work at a corporation, trying to get the word out about how great the company you work for is. You could find yourself doing public relations for the local zoo and showing off the animals to the public. You might work for a university and constantly promote and learn about all the cool things the professors and students are doing. Whatever you’re doing, you’ll probably never be bored.

Learn more about public relations specialists.

Technical Writer

Median salary: $78,060

Education required: Bachelor’s

Projected job growth by 2031: 3,100 jobs

On the surface, technical writing may not seem very creative because what you’re writing is so, well, technical. You may be writing instruction manuals, how-to guides or FAQ pages, and it’s true that some types of technical writing will be less creative than others. But the job will likely require you to explain complex or unfamiliar ideas to people who may know nothing about the subject.

Depending on what you’re writing, it may not be a very creative subject. But you also may be asked to do it while still engaging with your audience, which can still require a lot of creative muscles.

Learn more about technical writers.

Choreographer

Median salary: $42,700

Education required: High school

Projected job growth by 2031: 1,900 jobs

This should be a career with a lot of job satisfaction if you have a passion for dance and the stage. You may be working with a director and producer, depending on what venue you’re working at, but when it comes to teaching dancers to execute the dance moves you came up with, you’re generally the expert, the boss — and star. And while you may dream of choreographing numbers on Broadway, you aren’t limited to just being in New York.

Across the country, television studios, theme parks, casinos and cruise ships might be calling for your services. You also might be choreographing numbers at dance schools.

Learn more about choreographers.

Interpreter and Translator

Median salary: $49,110

Education required: Bachelor’s

Projected job growth by 2031: 14,000

This is another job that doesn’t sound creative, but you are taking one language and distilling it into another. That takes creativity as well as a lot of intelligence. As far as language knowledge goes, you literally may be the smartest one in the room.

And there are a lot of different rooms you might work in, from courtrooms to conference centers and schools, hospitals and airports.

Learn more about interpreters and translators.

Sound Engineering Technician

Median salary: $60,500

Education required: Post Secondary Non-Degree

Projected job growth by 2031: 1,100

If somebody ever recommended sound engineering technician to you as a career and you’ve tuned them out because it doesn’t seem creative or interesting, you clearly aren’t listening.

Whether you’re working on a movie set, museum, concert, sporting event or in the theater, good sound tells a story as much as the visuals you’re seeing. Think of the crack of a bat in a stadium or listen to the music in the background of a movie and how the sound rises or dips depending on what is going on on the screen.

It’s a technical job: You may be working with microphone amplifiers, power amplifiers, Bluetooth and other radio frequency channels. But knowing what to use to get what sound to make an impact — that takes a lot of creativity.

Learn more about sound engineering technicians.

Art Director

Median salary: $100,890

Education required: Bachelor’s

Projected job growth by 2031: 4,700

Imagine this article without the pictures, and you’ll start to see right away how important art and visuals are in keeping people visually engaged.

Art directors may design an entire website or work on a movie set. They design products and they shape ad campaigns and the looks of magazines, newspapers, books and TV shows. There are numerous career paths an art director can take, and often one directs a team of artists underneath — and work with a lot of different mediums.

Learn more about art directors.

Actor

Median salary: $46,960

Education required: Some college, no degree

Projected job growth by 2031: 4,100

Acting can be a tough career because of the rejection. Somebody else decides if you’re right for a part, and if there are 50 actors and one role, you can see how you’ll need to develop tough skin.

But fortunately, there are a lot of different ways actors can find work. Even if a big movie or TV or career on Broadway isn’t in the cards, you might find acting work in regional theater, doing TV or radio ads or corporate training videos. You might act on a cruise ship or with a nonprofit theater group performing for schoolkids. The world needs actors for a lot of different roles, glamorous and not, and those roles are out there. You just have to show up.

Learn more about actors.

Graphic Designer

Median salary: $50,710

Education required: Bachelor’s

Projected job growth by 2031: 6,800

Ever drive by a billboard or see a city bus go by with a flashy ad? What you’re seeing is the work of graphic designers. Their work is everywhere, and it’s certainly a creative career. As a graphic designer you have to capture the public’s imagination — and if you don’t, you may not make it in this career for long.

There are many places that hire graphic designers. You might work for an advertising firm, but also television studios, video production companies, publishers, manufacturers and graphic design firms. You also might just work for yourself, starting your own business and hiring people — or work solo as a freelancer.

Learn more about graphic designers.

