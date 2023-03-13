The 26 Best Beach Resorts in the World

Enjoy a sun-filled trip at one of these top-notch resorts. Beach vacations range from weekend getaways to dayslong fun in…

Enjoy a sun-filled trip at one of these top-notch resorts.

Beach vacations range from weekend getaways to dayslong fun in the sun to luxurious escapes complete with sunbathing, exquisite dining and indulgent spa treatments. No matter which kind of trip you’re looking to plan, there’s a beach resort for you. With the help of this list compiled by U.S. News of top beach resorts around the globe, get ready to watch the sun set in Curaçao, hang 10 in Hawaii or stroll along Spain’s sands — the possibilities are endless.

Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

This private resort in Cabo San Lucas caters to travelers seeking more from a beach vacation than just sunbathing. The on-site spa at Esperanza offers oceanfront massages in open-air cabanas. You can also take a camel ride along the pristine white sand beaches of Rancho San Cristobal or smile for the camera during a beachy photoshoot (complimentary with your stay).

Another can’t-miss Esperanza experience according to reviewers is the cuisine: Past visitors rave about the variety of delicious dining options. For stunning vistas, consider dining at Cocina del Mar, which sits atop the cliffs overlooking Esperanza’s two private beaches, or enjoy the traveler-loved villa views with an in-villa personal chef. La Terraza Americana is a great option for light meal as you enjoy views of the resort’s infinity-edge pool. After a jam-packed few days, make time to relax at one of the two-story beach palapas or in your comfortable accommodations.

The Breakers: Palm Beach, Florida

Previous guests found few things to complain about at this Palm Beach resort. While many warn that The Breakers is quite expensive, previous visitors said the fantastic service, pristine grounds and intriguing decor make this AAA Five Diamond resort worth every penny. But once you pull yourself away from these marvels, you’ll be rewarded with an exquisite beach experience. The Breakers has its own private Beach Club, which features a half-mile of private sands.

Though basking in the sun is a go-to activity, adventurous travelers will appreciate the water sports rentals on-site, including kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, snorkeling gear and more. Once you tire of the sea water, check out The Beach Club’s four pools (an expansive main pool, two infinity-edge pools and a zero-entry active pool), five hot tubs and the poolside restaurant.

Constance Ephelia, Constance Hotels & Resorts: Mahé, Seychelles

The beautiful white sand beaches, the turquoise Indian Ocean and the incredible temperatures (between 75 and 90 degrees) make Seychelles an idyllic African destination. Constance Ephelia takes full advantage of these impressive credentials. This beach resort sits on the northwest coast of the island Mahé, offering two stretches of beach for guests to enjoy. You’ll find an array of water adventures here including boating, kayaking, windsurfing and canoeing — and you won’t want to miss diving in the pristine waters of the nearby marine park with scuba or snorkeling gear.

Past guests praised Constance Ephelia for its friendly staff and breathtaking scenery. Once you’ve had fun in the sun, indulge in a spa treatment, quench your thirst at Port Launay beach’s Kabana bar or retreat to your modern accommodations.

Four Seasons Resort Lanai: Lanai City, Hawaii

It’s little wonder why the Four Seasons Resort Lanai is ranked among U.S. News’ Best Hotels in the USA list. The resort is just a quick walk to Hulopo’e Beach in Lana’i. Though a public beach, visitors will relish snorkeling in these crystal waters: Previous beachgoers say the visibility and wildlife viewing are top-notch, thanks in part to the fact that the bay is a protected marine site. To help guests partake, the property provides complimentary snorkel gear. After drying off, head to the Manele Golf Course, which offers spectacular ocean views from its Jack Nicklaus-designed green.

Past travelers praised the hotel as a luxurious escape, particularly touting its amenities (like delicious on-site restaurants), well-maintained grounds and incredibly accommodating staff.

Katathani Phuket Beach Resort: Phuket, Thailand

This resort in Phuket, Thailand, wows visitors with its gorgeous stretch of sand. Recent guests say this is a great resort for families and large get-togethers, though some felt the service was inconsistent. The resort sits along beloved Kata Noi Beach, which features gold sand and crystal-clear waters. The staff cleans the beach each day, so you can rest assured it will be perfect whenever you visit. You’ll have to work hard to escape the water here: Many of the on-site restaurants and bars offer ocean views and are mere steps away from the beach.

Families with young children will also appreciate the on-site kids club, which has daily craft projects, a playground, a small water park and more. While kids play, parents can relax with a treatment at the on-site spa. Try Tew Son Spa’s Aloe Vera Sun Soother treatment to pamper yourself after long days in the sun.

Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club: Bermuda

The Hamilton Princess Hotel‘s beach club may be a 20-minute shuttle ride away from the property’s accommodations, but previous travelers say it’s worth the trip. Complete with land and water hammocks on the beach and necessary amenities like bathrooms and showers, this Bermuda club is an ideal spot for all kinds of beachgoers. Relaxation-seekers can lounge on the chairs and escape the sun’s rays beneath umbrellas. Children have access to shovels and buckets to build their own sandcastles. Active travelers will appreciate the paddleboards, kayaks and snorkel gear. What’s more, all facilities and gear are complimentary for Hamilton guests.

After a day at the beach, guests can refresh themselves in their airy rooms, charter a boat from the hotel’s on-site marina or wander the property to discover its vast collection of art — which even showcases some of the great names of modern art, such as Picasso. ALL (Accor Live Limitless) members enjoy the additional benefit of special discounted rates at this Four Diamond hotel.

Rinela Beach Resort & Spa, Mitsis Hotels: Kokkini Hani, Crete

The beaches of Crete are renowned for their beauty, and the beach adjacent to the all-inclusive Rinela Beach Resort & Spa is no exception. It’s a Blue Flag-designated beach, which means that it has met a series of environmental, safety and access criteria to promote sustainable tourism. So in addition to soft sands, umbrellas and lounge chairs, you’ll find a lifeguard on duty and beach towels in your room.

Guests can select from a number of entertaining activities, including beach volleyball and water sports like water skiing (for an additional fee). Though the resort is family-friendly, couples will appreciate the adults-only section of the beach. Travelers consistently praised the hotel and its staff, but warned that the dining options fill up fast and amenities can be limited toward the end of the season.

The Cloister at Sea Island: Sea Island, Georgia

Past travelers agreed that a visit to this resort in Georgia’s Golden Isles is an indulgent vacation, from the food to the service to the incredible accommodations. The Cloister at Sea Island — appropriately so — sits on the southern portion of Sea Island, right along the shore. The Sea Island Beach Club features 5 miles of private beach with reservable lounge chairs and umbrellas placed along the soft sand. When you tire of the beach, the Beach Club has numerous amenities, such as beachfront pools, splash pads, tennis courts and a bowling alley. The Beach Club’s accommodations are outfitted in the Spanish Mediterranean style with exposed beam ceilings, white linens and soaker tubs.

Montage Laguna Beach: Laguna Beach, California

This Preferred Hotels & Resorts property spans 30 acres to include a spa, three restaurants and two pools, among other must-have resort amenities. Though the Montage Laguna Beach is located on one of California’s picturesque cliffs, you’ll have easy access to the shore thanks to both a set of stairs and a winding ramp built into the cliff.

Once you’re lounging in the sun, you won’t need to worry about getting your own refreshments as the Montage offers beachside service. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy the variety of water sports offered on-site and nearby, including stand-up paddleboarding, kayak tours (which launch from next door), whale watching tours and snorkeling. Previous guests applauded the property for its stunning location and service.

Ikos Olivia, Ikos Resorts: Halkidiki, Greece

Located in Greece‘s Halkidiki region, Ikos Olivia provides a beachy vacation suitable for vacationers of all ages. Families will likely enjoy some friendly competition by playing badminton, tennis or volleyball on the resort’s Blue Flag beach. When parents need some time to relax, they can lie back on sun beds beneath wide umbrellas while children spend time with their peers at the resort’s kids club. Past vacationers raved about the resort, calling it a perfect getaway. They also appreciated the resort’s all-inclusive rate — which Ikos Olivia calls “Unconditional Luxury” — and said the incomparable service only added to the experience.

Baoase Luxury Resort: Curaçao

Time and again, previous travelers have called Baoase Luxury Resort paradise. This pristine resort in Curaçao boasts its own private beach complete with the option to book a package that includes cots, hammocks, snorkeling gear and towels. When hunger strikes, you won’t have far to go: The Baoase Culinary Beach Restaurant is right on the shore. You can dig your toes in the sand and feel the waves brush against your heels as you nosh on everything from seafood to salads to burgers.

Couples should consider splurging on a romantic dining package; options include everything from picnics to multicourse meals with wine pairings (and all are served on the beach). Wind down after a day in the sun in luxury accommodations with king-size beds, rain showers and resort views.

LUX* Grand Gaube: Grand Gaube, Mauritius

Perfecting a tan will be no trouble at this resort on the northern coast of Mauritius, another top African destination. The LUX* Grand Gaube resort has two lagoon beaches complete with sunbeds, towel service and a beachside restaurant. Active travelers will likely prefer soaking up the sun with heart-pumping activities such as water skiing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling or windsurfing (all of which are complimentary activities). Afterwards, head to the spa for a treatment, sauna or steam before dining at one of several on-site restaurants. On top of all the activities and amenities, past travelers praised their comfortable rooms and appreciated that each room on the property faces the water.

Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa: Ibiza, Spain

Located on the south end of Platja d’en Bossa, Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa offers a welcome reprieve from the thumping nightlife of Ibiza. After a restful night in your plush accommodations, spend your morning relaxing on the shore, which is just steps from your room. Parents can breathe easy knowing there’s a lifeguard on the beach. Round out your day with beach volleyball, a game of pingpong or an evening show. These activities are included as part of the resort’s “Infinite Indulgence” program, which is only part of the reason travelers say they plan to return. Many guests also cited the staff’s incredible service as a highlight of their stay.

Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancún: Cancún, Mexico

Vacationers seeking a child-free vacation should consider Le Blanc Spa Resort, one of the best hotels in Cancún. This all-inclusive resort welcomes adults only. While there’s plenty of activities throughout the resort (think: hydrotherapy in the on-site spa and a selection of fitness classes at the gym), you’ll likely want to spend most of your time on the beach. The resort is set on the ocean where white sands meet turquoise waters. Here, you can lounge in a hammock, on a chair or beneath a personal reserved canopy amid palm trees. You can also get food and beverage service on the beach, which previous travelers particularly enjoyed. When you want to explore more of Cancún, your concierge can help you arrange a tour of the area.

Salinas Maceió All Inclusive Resort: Maceió, Brazil

Families with children should look no further than Salinas Maceió, a resort on Brazil’s Ipioca Beach. The resort allows children 12 and younger to stay for free (with two paying adults in the same room) and has a special kids buffet, a kids club boasting a wealth of activities and baby amenities. Additionally, the hotel rate includes all food and drinks so you and your little ones will be able to refuel throughout the day and keep the fun going.

While the property boasts some kid-friendly pools and an abundance of activities to keep you and your family entertained, don’t let your youngsters miss out on the oceanfront experience. Ipioca Beach is one of the more private beaches in Maceió, featuring white sands and blue waters (plus chairs and umbrellas for parents to relax). Keep in mind that Salinas Maceió is about 1,500 miles north of both São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. If you want to visit one or both of these cities on a Brazil trip, plan to spend several days at each location.

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas: La Romana, Dominican Republic

The private beach at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Minitas Beach, was a favorite spot for previous travelers. Many appreciated the calm environment and being able to spend hours relaxing on the sands. There’s a variety of water sports right at guests’ fingertips, including snorkeling, paddleboarding and kayaking, but what especially wowed patrons was the Minitas Beach Club & Restaurant for its food and drinks. It serves a wide selection of succulent seafood, Caribbean favorites like tostones and cocktails alongside incredible views of the Caribbean Sea. What’s more, the concierge at this Dominican Republic property can arrange activities for you to explore surrounding areas like Santo Domingo or Punta Cana.

VILA VITA Parc Resort & Spa: Porches, Portugal

From the picturesque views to the helpful staff to the delicious food, past patrons can’t get enough of VILA VITA Parc. The property sits on Portugal’s southern coast, and there is no shortage of on-site and nearby beaches. At the base of the resort, you’ll find Tremoços Beach, bordered by craggy cliffs and peppered with sunbeds and beach umbrellas. For a special experience, hop aboard a complimentary shuttle to visit the resort’s Armação Beach Club. At the club, you’ll find expansive sands, three restaurants and water sports. Plus, in summer, stay late in the day for a sunset party complete with a DJ. A handful of additional pristine beaches sit within around 20 miles of the resort. After long, lazy days at the beach, your room will be waiting to welcome you with comfortable beds, a private terrace or garden, and sitting areas.

Matachica Resort & Spa: Ambergris Caye, Belize

Matachica prides itself on providing a private experience for all its guests. This Belize resort’s accommodations are individual casitas, villas, bungalows or cabanas, with thatched roofs and colorful exteriors. No matter which accommodations you select, you’re never far from the Caribbean Sea.

Snorkeling is a must-do activity here, as the resort is located near a barrier reef brimming with marine life. See the creatures from a different angle aboard one of Matachica’s sea kayaks. (Plus, snorkeling and kayak gear are complimentary.) If visiting Hol Chan Marine Reserve is on your to-do list, you’re in luck: Guest services can arrange a snorkeling tour of the reserve for you. When hunger strikes, you won’t need to go far. Past vacationers said the on-site Mambo restaurant serves delectable cuisine. Keep in mind that this resort only welcomes guests 16 and older, so it’s great for a romantic vacation.

Cap Maison Resort & Spa: Smugglers Cove, St. Lucia

There’s a reason Cap Maison is ranked as one of U.S. News’ Best Hotels in St. Lucia. At this resort, guests can indulge in a spa treatment, guided hike or round of golf before sitting back and listening to music as the sun sets. As with any St. Lucia vacation, a popular activity is to spend time on the water. The on-site Smugglers Cove beach allows visitors to play the day away with complimentary use of water sports equipment like kayaks, paddleboards and snorkel gear (with lessons available for a fee). You’ll also find beach umbrellas and chairs to relax between sport sessions.

Previous patrons praised the beach for its seclusion, but warn of steep steps to get to the immaculate shore. While a stay is expensive, I Prefer Hotel Rewards members can get perks and special deals here.

El Dorado Maroma, a Spa Resort by Karisma: Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Sitting about 10 miles north of Playa del Carmen, El Dorado Maroma captures all the tranquility and beauty you’d expect of a Mexico vacation. Couples seeking relaxation should book a beachfront massage (complete with a snack or drink, depending on which iteration you book). Alternatively, try an after-sun facial that helps repair sun-damaged skin. Active travelers will enjoy the variety of sports available including beach volleyball, kayaking, parasailing and paddleboarding. If you enjoy staying busy but still want a more relaxing trip, join in on one of the resort activities like bocce games, cooking lessons, shuffleboard or a Mezcal tasting.

Past visitors praise the event staff and say their top-notch service and unending energy made their trip unforgettable. Refuel with breakfast or lunch at Papitos Gourmet Beach Club, which serves an array of cuisine from tacos to prime rib. Instead of booking one of the resort’s traditional suites, opt to spend your evenings in one of the overwater bungalows, which feature direct access to the ocean and glass-bottomed floors, among other amenities.

Hotel Santa Caterina: Amalfi Coast, Italy

You won’t find wide stretches of sand at this Amalfi Coast property. Instead, the Hotel Santa Caterina treats its guests to views of the region’s famous cliffs and a lounge area built atop rock formations right at the water’s edge. Sets of stairs allow visitors to descend into the Mediterranean’s turquoise waters for swimming, while padded chaises offer a place to relax between dips. The Beach Club offers a bar as well as the seasonal Al Mare restaurant, which dishes out Italian favorites like pizza, ravioli and carpaccio. Travelers praise the hotel’s beauty and staff. Though a stay here doesn’t come cheap, past visitors recommended splurging on a room with a sea view to enhance your stay.

The St. Regis Bali Resort: Nusa Dua, Bali

You’ll be hard-pressed to leave the beach at The St. Regis Bali Resort. Its inviting honey-colored sands and unbelievably azure waters make it a welcome respite from everyday life. The scenery coupled with the cushy sun beds will make the journey truly worth it. You’ll also have access to the beachside swim-up Vista Bar, which means a refreshing cocktail is never more than a few steps away. Take a stand-up paddle yoga class in St. Regis Bali’s lagoon-shaped freshwater pool. While travelers enjoyed the resort and its incredible surroundings, many could not stop raving about the food, particularly breakfast. The most delectable weekend brunch can be found at pan Asian-inspired Kayuputi.

The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton Hotel: Gulf Shores, Alabama

The Lodge at Gulf State Park has set the standard for beach resorts in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach since 1974, though this nature-focused getaway is anything but dated. After Hurricane Ivan irreparably damaged the property, The Lodge took its time rebuilding and in 2018 unveiled new state-of-the-art facilities nestled at the shore edge of Gulf State Park. Guest rooms and suites offer contemporary decor with plush linens and stunning views of either the Gulf of Mexico or the park.

When you’re ready to leave the comfort of your room, enjoy the resort’s many amenities (like giant Jenga by the pool and kayaking in Lake Shelby) or take advantage of the resort’s free bike rentals and venture out along the 28-plus miles of hiking and biking trails winding through Gulf State Park, a favorite activity for recent visitors. You can also explore The Lodge’s beautiful setting by visiting the Interpretive Center, a world-class environmentally friendly building that houses a variety of exhibits about the park’s nine ecosystems. While there’s plenty to keep you moving, recent visitors also loved relaxing at the gorgeous beach and enjoying The Lodge’s stunning gulf views.

Ocean Key Resort & Spa: Key West, Florida

In the heart of bustling Key West, Ocean Key Resort & Spa perfectly encapsulates why the Florida Keys have been a long-time must-visit for beach resort lovers. This luxury property, known for its stunning ocean views and world-famous Sunset Pier, will thrill water lovers with snorkel trips at the reef, guided kayak ecotours through the nearby mangrove islands or even diving to view a sunken shipwreck. Rooms and suites at Ocean Key Resort offer captivating water views, whirlpool tubs and large outdoor balconies.

The resort also offers a prized amenity in Key West: easy access to the sights and sounds of Old Town Key West and Duval Street, so you’ll have no trouble transitioning from a day of relaxation to a night of fun. After your adventures, don’t miss a chance to relax at the on-site spa with treatments like the Tropical Essence Massage and Coconut Crush Body Renewal. Recent travelers rave about the sunsets at Ocean Key Resort — you can check out the best views in town at the Sunset Pier or dine at Hot Tin Roof for cuisine as exciting as the sunset view.

The Ritz Carlton Sanya: Hainan, China

The Ritz-Carlton Sanya is a family-friendly five-star resort located in the heart of Hainan’s Yalong Bay. Guests can stay in rooms, suites or villas boasting impressive views of the sparkling South China Sea, lush tropical gardens or the lagoon-style pool. Whatever accommodation style you choose, consider upgrading to the Ritz-Carlton Club Level. This special offer gives select guests access to the exclusive Club Lounge and balcony, additional complimentary amenities (like a swimwear rinse and dry service), and special accommodations offering panoramic views of scenic Yalong Bay.

For a quiet day, drop the children off at the complimentary kids club then lounge on the resort’s white sand beach or head to the spa for a rejuvenating treatment. Active travelers can enjoy the tennis, basketball, beach volleyball and beach soccer courts, or join one of the many daily family activities like water polo, touhu game and obstacle football. After working up an appetite, try out one of the resort’s seven dining experiences for delicious and innovative cuisine. Recent travelers rave about the food but say the resort’s true appeal is its delightful staff.

Lara Barut Collection: Antalya, Turkey

This award-winning resort in Antalya, Turkey, is adored by travelers for its abundant activities, incredible food and world-class service. Recent travelers say Lara Barut Collection will even keep you entertained during the off-season, when certain facilities (like the family-loved Aquapark) are closed. Plush rooms with copious amenities are available in the Main House, Garden Area and Lagoon Area, with ever-convenient swim-up rooms available in both the garden and lagoon accommodations. Meals, drinks and snacks abound with 19 different on-site locations (including a patisserie) to find satisfaction when you’re feeling peckish.

While there is an adults-only pool, families will feel well taken care of thanks to kids clubs for four different age ranges. You can stay active with a range of athletic offerings or relax on the golden beach to soak in the sun and stunning Mediterranean views. To take your vacation to a whole new level, consider booking one of the Bayou Villas. The secluded full-service lodging sports private gardens plus fresh- and saltwater swimming pools. Villas range from one to four bedrooms, so any size group can be easily accommodated.

